Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 premieres in January 2026, set to cover Culling Game arc | Watch teaser

Crunchyroll has set the date: Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 lands in January 2026. The news dropped during the franchise’s fifth anniversary stream in Japan, with the platform confirming it will carry the series across its usual territories - North and South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The hit anime, adapted from Gege Akutami’s manga, first aired in late 2020 and quickly became one of MAPPA’s breakout titles. Crunchyroll announced the news via its social media platforms and also released a teaser. Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 all set to release in January 2026(YouTube/Crunchyroll)

Its follow-up season arrived in 2023, with the prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in between.

Watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 teaser:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will push the story into The Culling Game arc, one of the manga’s biggest and most brutal chapters.

MAPPA stays in charge, with Shota Goshozono returning to direct after leading season 2. As per Crunchyroll, Hiroshi Seko handles series composition again, backed by Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa on character designs. Yoshimasa Tezuri is back for music. It is essentially the same creative team from season 2, which should reassure fans hoping for consistency, according to Crunchyroll.

Sunghoo Park, who directed the first season and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, stepped aside after season 1. Goshozono took over for season 2 and will now continue into The Culling Game, which is expected to bring some of the heaviest action yet.

About Jujutsu Kaisen

Both seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen and the movie are already streaming on Crunchyroll, and the service’s description still sums up the core of the story: Yuji Itadori, a high schooler with absurd physical strength, swallows the finger of Sukuna, the King of Curses, and ends up sharing his body with him. Taken under Satoru Gojo’s wing, Yuji enters Tokyo Jujutsu High, where sorcerers fight back against curses in a war that only gets darker.

By January 2026, fans will finally see how Yuji, Megumi, and the rest navigate The Culling Game, and if the anime can match the intensity that manga readers already know.

FAQs

When will Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 be released?

It premieres in January 2026.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 3?

It will stream on Crunchyroll across multiple regions.

Who is directing season 3?

Shota Goshozono returns as director at MAPPA.

Which story arc will season 3 cover?

It will adapt the Culling Game arc from the manga.