From Jujutsu Kaisen to Solo Leveling: Top 5 popular anime everyone's watching in 2025

The anime world continues to thrive in 2025 with a stunning lineup of shows that have captured global attention. From brand-new seasons of fan-favorites to breakout hits that exploded overnight, the landscape is as competitive and creative as ever. With so much to watch, fans are flocking to the same handful of heavy-hitters: the must-watch anime that are dominating every social feed and streaming platform. Here are the five most popular anime series of 2025.

Here are the five most popular anime series of 2025 that fans around the world just cannot stop watching.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen continues to lead the anime scene in 2025 as well. After the emotionally charged and action-packed Season 2, the latest episodes have only raised the stakes. With Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara facing increasingly terrifying curses, fans are hooked by the show’s mix of slick animation, deep character arcs, and jaw-dropping fight scenes. Season 2’s bold storytelling has solidified its place at the top of the charts, as reported by The Esquire.

Chainsaw Man

Denji and his demon dog Pochita are back and bigger than ever! Chainsaw Man has remained a staple in anime discussions, and anticipation for its upcoming movie is at an all-time high. Its gory, offbeat charm, complex characters, and stylish direction have kept viewers coming back. This is the anime world’s punk rock star, and 2025 is its encore.

Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer train refuses to slow down. The TV series, with high-quality animation and elaborate action choreography, does keep the fans talking. Its upcoming film, set for a July release in Japan, has fans buzzing. The ongoing struggle of Tanjiro against the Demon Moon clan remains gripping, and this combination of heartfelt storytelling and visual spectacle elevates it to the class of the very best.

Solo Leveling (Season 2)

After an explosive start in 2024, Solo Leveling has become bolder than ever. As the rise of Sung Jin-Woo continues, the show is a fantastic mash-up of medieval RPG aesthetics with a modern-day twist. Season 2 delves deeper into lore and raises the stakes, and fans are loving every minute of watching this overpowered hero grow through trials. It is slick, stylish, and on occasion, quite emotional.

Attack on Titan

Since its finale, Attack on Titan has become one of the most-talked-about anime of 2025. The ending has split some but has captivated many, shifting the show from a survival story to a deep reflection on war, identity, and destiny. It is a must-watch for all anime fans, whether just embarking on it or going through a rewatch series.

FAQs

Q: What is the #1 rated anime?

A: In 2025, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 holds the highest ratings across multiple platforms, followed closely by Attack on Titan and Solo Leveling.

Q: What is the top 1 anime now?

A: Jujutsu Kaisen is currently the most popular and most-watched anime worldwide in 2025.

Q: What are the top 10 most-viewed anime?

A: While rankings shift, the current top 10 includes: Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, Solo Leveling, Attack on Titan, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Death Note, Frieren, and Blue Lock.

Q: What is top 3 in anime?

A: As of mid-2025, the top 3 anime in terms of viewership and popularity are: Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Demon Slayer.