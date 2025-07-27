Among Us, GTA 5, Fortnite, and more: Here's the list of most popular games on Twitch

Twitch has become a highly popular platform among gamers as they look forward to daily live streams and interactions with the online community. From playing a game with their friends and followers to simply watching competitive tournaments, Twitch offers something for everybody. In recent times, several games have found major success on the platform, especially due to positive word of mouth. Twitch is a popular streaming platform among gamers(Unsplash)

Here's a look at some of the famous games which gained significant attention on Twitch, according to GameRant.

Most popular games on Twitch

Dune: Awakening

The survival game witnessed a peak of 17.7 million in terms of monthly hours watched in June this year.

Taking forward the popular movie and book franchise, Dune: Awakening puts gamers into the deserts of Arrakis, where they are required to survive on their own while facing multiple challenges.

Besides basic challenges such as thirst and hunger, players are also required to navigate through the Sandworms lurking beneath the surface of the dunes. It was launched on June 10.

Only Up!

Famous for its simple yet engaging game design, Only Up! came out in May 2023 and was an instant hit on Twitch, garnering 32 million peak monthly hours watched in June that year. It was counted among the category of "rage games".

Chess

Chess has witnessed a resurgence in the form of livestreaming, getting 22 million peak monthly hours watched in February 2021, as per GameRant.

It started with small streamers showcasing their skills, and quickly became a global phenomenon on the platform.

Phasmophobia

The co-op game came out in October last year and surprised many with the most horrific setting possible. Serving as the ghost hunters, players are required to enter haunted houses and find clues with the help of cameras and other tools.

Peak

This one takes players on an adventurous journey as they climb different biomes to reach the end. There are options like proximity chat, which make the overall experience engaging.

Peak was released on June 16 and recorded 3.4 million peak monthly hours watched last month.

GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) has been one of the most liked game series worldwide. GTA 5, which came out in September 2013, saw major popularity on streaming platforms as players had the option of taking over different personas. It was watched by fans for over 253 million hours in May 2021.

Fortnite

Often referred to as a “battle royale” game, Fortnite has been a huge success on Twitch, and was watched by 151 million fans in July 2018. It came out in September 2017.

Among Us

Released in June 2018, Among Us saw a massive surge in followers during the COVID-19 pandemic period, allowing streamers to play with their friends and followers in groups. It recorded a peak of 147 million hours watched in September 2020.

FAQs

What is the #1 streaming game on Twitch?

As per Game Rant, Among Us is the most-streamed game on Twitch.

What game attracts the most viewers on Twitch?

Famous ones include Among US, GTA 5, Fortnite and more.

What games are banned from streaming on Twitch?

Twitch does not allow streaming for games that have the official ESRB rating of 'Adults Only', as well as games that violate its community guidelines.