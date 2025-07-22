GTA 6 launch update: Game could support 60 FPS, but your current console might not be eligible

The release of GTA 6 is still more than a year away, but new insights about its performance are already drawing attention from gamers. The game’s second trailer, released earlier this year, introduced players to new story elements, including the character Jason and his connection to Lucia, the first female protagonist in the upcoming series. Meanwhile, the official GTA 6 microsite is regularly posting updates to keep fans interested. GTA 6 may offer smoother 60 fps gameplay, but a new leak suggests this feature could be limited to the PlayStation 5 Pro.(Rockstar Games)

GTA 6: Is 60 FPS Finally Coming to Consoles?

Recently, reports have surfaced online about the game’s frame rate on consoles. Traditionally, GTA games have launched with a 30 frames-per-second (fps) limit on consoles. Many expected the same for GTA 6 on current-generation systems like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. However, leaks now suggest that GTA 6 will support 60 fps gameplay on one specific console, and it is not the standard PS5 or Xbox Series X.

According to industry sources, the PlayStation 5 Pro, a more powerful version of the PS5, will be the only console capable of running GTA 6 at 60 fps. Sony engineers are reportedly collaborating with Rockstar Games to optimise the game for this higher-end hardware. A well-known industry insider, "Detective Seeds," shared on social media platform X that the game will deliver 60 fps on the PS5 Pro across various graphics settings. This optimisation is expected to be ready by the game’s anticipated launch in May 2026.

What This Means for Players

This development marks a shift in Rockstar Games’ approach. Previous titles like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 limited console gameplay to 30 fps, with 60 fps options available only on PC. By enabling 60 fps exclusively on the PS5 Pro, Sony appears to be adding value to its premium console variant. Microsoft has adopted a similar strategy with Forza Horizon 5, which lets players choose between performance and quality modes on Xbox hardware.

Despite the excitement, these details remain unconfirmed by both Rockstar Games and Sony. Until official announcements are made, players should consider these developments as speculative.