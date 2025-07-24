GTA 6, Ghost of Yōtei and more top games to hit PCs and consoles in 2025

The gaming world is gearing up for a major wave of new releases that promise to keep players busy through 2025 and beyond. After years of anticipation, GTA 6 is set to launch in May 2026, drawing massive attention from fans worldwide. Alongside it, several other major titles are shaping up to redefine gaming experiences on consoles and PC. GTA 6, Wolverine, and Mafia: The Old Country and other games are set to set to release soon.(Pexels)

Here is a closer look at five highly anticipated video games slated to launch soon:

GTA 6

GTA 6 tops the list as one of the most anticipated gaming titles since GTA 5’s release over a decade ago. The game will introduce players to a reimagined Vice City, now part of the fictional Leonida County. This installment features the franchise’s first female lead Lucia alongside a male protagonist. Players can expect detailed environments, cinematic missions, and a dynamic world filled with interaction. The GTA 6 is scheduled for a delayed release in May 2026, GTA 6 will be available on PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X/S.

Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country is scheduled for release on August 8, 2025, and will take players to early 20th-century Sicily. This installment shifts focus from American organized crime to the origins of Sicilian mafia families. Available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, the game promises a raw and authentic experience, complete with a Sicilian voice dub to add to its atmosphere.

Ghost of Yōtei

Ghost of Yōtei, the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, is another title generating excitement. Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, the game is expected to deliver an open-world samurai adventure set in feudal Japan. Although specific details remain limited, the game aims to build on the combat and exploration mechanics that made the original successful. Like its predecessor, it will likely remain exclusive to PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro.

Wolverine

Wolverine is the next Marvel game from Insomniac Games, creators of the Spider-Man series. The game, planned for PS5, features the iconic mutant in a new adventure. Early footage hints at dynamic combat and puzzle-solving elements as players navigate Logan’s world. There is hope among fans that Wolverine could eventually team up with Spider-Man or even Deadpool in future installments.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is a World War II - themed action-adventure game set for release in 2026. Developed by Square Enix and directed by Amy Hennig, the game will feature characters such as a young Captain America, Black Panther’s grandfather Azzuri, Gabriel Jones, and Nanali. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, it promises cinematic visuals and a storyline focused on battling Hydra.