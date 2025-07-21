GTA 6: Five confirmed features that will set it apart from every game before

GTA 6 has captured the attention of gamers worldwide as one of the most anticipated video game releases. Following years of speculation and leaks, Rockstar Games has confirmed that the sequel will launch on May 26, 2026. As anticipation builds, fans are eager to learn what new elements the next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto series will bring. Despite leaks and speculation, only select features have been officially confirmed, yet these few insights already hint at the direction the game is taking. Here's what we know so far about GTA 6’s confirmed features and what players can expect soon.(Rockstar Games)

Here are five features that players can expect when GTA 6 launches:

Return to Vice City

One of the biggest reveals so far is the confirmed return to Vice City, the Miami-inspired setting first seen in GTA: Vice City (2002). This time, the city will reflect the present-day environment, which is expanding beyond the original layout. The new game map will include suburbs, beaches, trailer parks, wetlands, and even rural zones within the larger fictional state of Leonida. The setting will aim to reflect the culture and tone of modern Florida, drawing from popular internet memes and state-based stereotypes.

Upgraded NPC AI and Police Systems

Rockstar is working on refining the artificial intelligence of non-playable characters (NPCs) to improve realism. Characters on the streets will reportedly respond to player actions with more natural behaviour and interact with their surroundings in advanced ways. Law enforcement will also receive significant upgrades.

Players will face a tougher police response, as CCTV cameras and civilian descriptions will play a role in how law enforcement tracks and identifies suspects. Simply switching cars or changing clothes may be necessary to avoid capture. Police behaviour will also be more nuanced, distinguishing between minor and major crimes to determine how aggressively they respond.

More Side Activities and Minigames

The game will feature an expanded list of minigames, which will give players more to do beyond the main story. These will likely include billiards, kayaking, fishing, gym workouts, and dirt bike racing. While additional activities have not yet been confirmed, the list appears to be tailored to the game's sunny, outdoor setting.

First Female Playable Character

GTA 6 will introduce Lucia Caminos as one of the game’s two main protagonists. This marks the first time a female lead will be playable in the series. Lucia, recently released from prison, will partner with Jason Duval, a former soldier and drug runner. Players will be able to switch between the two characters as they engage in a criminal storyline involving a bank robbery and other events that unfold in Vice City.

New Wildlife Animals

The game’s expansion into natural areas will bring new wildlife into the series. Players may encounter alligators, lizards, and other animals while exploring outside the city. These additions will complement outdoor activities like fishing and kayaking, which aim to echo the environmental experience offered in Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2.