Shocking video shows ride malfunction in Saudi Arabia amusement park, dozens hurt

A shocking video shows an amusement park ride malfunctioning, injuring at least 23 people at Green Mountain Park in the Hada area near Taif in Saudi Arabia. In videos on social media sites, amusement park goers can be seen on the thrill ride when the central pole breaks into two halves. As young men and women were enjoying the swinging ride, their shouts and laughter filled the air. Suddenly, the ride's arm snapped, and it collapsed with a loud noise, and the riders were still sitting on it. Saudi Arabia's news media reported the riders suffered moderate to severe injuries.

Eyewitness accounts have shed light on the terrifying incident involving the amusement park ride known as ‘360 Degrees’, which left several people injured, Khaleej Times reported. The injuries reportedly occurred when a mechanical failure caused the ride’s pole to suddenly recoil at a dangerously high speed, striking individuals seated on the opposite side. In addition to the direct impact, some passengers were injured after falling from their seats while the ride was still in motion, adding to the chaos and confusion.

According to details reported by Okaz, the situation escalated rapidly, prompting several hospitals in the Taif region to declare a Code Yellow emergency. Medical teams on site administered first aid to the injured before they were transferred to nearby hospitals for further treatment. The scale of the emergency response highlighted the seriousness of the malfunction.

Security forces and emergency responders arrived at the scene quickly, working to secure the area and assist the wounded. Meanwhile, relevant authorities have launched an urgent investigation into the cause of the ride’s malfunction, aiming to determine what went wrong and prevent similar incidents in the future.