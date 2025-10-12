Pitfall Red Band teaser drops: Richard Harmon faces gruesome survival horror in woods | Watch

Do your 2025 goals include more hiking or a little trip into the wilderness? You might want to rethink those plans as the new Red Band teaser for Pitfall dropped on October 11, and it is pure nightmare fuel. A new Red Band teaser for Pitfall came out on October 11.(YouTube)

Directed by James Kondelik, Pitfall is set to premiere at this year’s ScreamFest, and early reactions suggest it will make you think twice about heading into the woods, according to Collider.

Pitfall movie: Cast

The survival horror movie stars Final Destination: Bloodlines actor Richard Harmon, who once again finds himself cheating death, this time, in a far more grounded but gruesome way. He is joined by Alexandra Essoe, Randy Couture, Marshall Williams, Jordan Claire Robbins, and Matt Hamilton in what is shaping up to be one of this fall’s most talked-about horror titles.

Pitfall teaser decoded

The trailer opens with a classic setup: a group of friends on a nostalgic hiking trip. It’s all laughs until the first red flag, a trail map board plastered with missing persons posters.

“Over two thousand people have vanished in these woods in the last decade,” one character warns. Then come the screams, bloodshed, and the horrifying traps.

Harmon’s character narrowly escapes death

Lars, the role taken up by Harmon in the movie, is seen narrowly escaping one of the film’s centerpiece kills - a ten-foot spike-lined pit. The kind of traps a hunter would use. His escape is shown in a blink-and-a-miss sequence, but is enough to make even seasoned horror fans pull a face.

Synopsis of Pitfall

According to IMDb, " Pitfall” centers on a young man separated from his friends in the woods and falls, quite literally, into a 10-foot deep pit of spikes. As the spikes impale his leg and leave him trapped, he realizes the fall was not an accident. What begins as a fun trip quickly turns into a fight against something, or someone, lurking in the trees.

With its claustrophobic setting, gruesome visuals, and nods to Final Destination-style fate, Pitfall looks ready to deliver a fresh dose of backwoods terror for fans of the genre.

FAQs

Who stars in ‘Pitfall’?

Richard Harmon and Alexandra Essoe lead the cast, joined by Randy Couture and Marshall Williams.

Who directed ‘Pitfall’?

James Kondelik, known for A Simple Payday, directed the movie.

What is ‘Pitfall’ about?

A group of friends on a hiking trip discovers a deadly trap in the woods and realizes it may not be an accident.