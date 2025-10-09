BLACKPINK meets One Direction: Jisoo and Zayn Malik reveal the teaser for their new song, here’s what fans think

In what’s being hailed as one of the most unexpected crossovers of the year, BLACKPINK's oldest member, Jisoo and former One Direction star Zayn Malik just sent fans into a collective meltdown with the teaser for their new single, Eyes Closed. Jisoo and Zayn Malik On Monday (Oct 6), Jisoo set the internet ablaze when she posted a cryptic teaser on social media — a moody silhouette of a man standing behind her, with the words “EYESCLOSED” sprawled across the frame. The caption simply read, “A duet is near.” A follow-up post revealed the male figure more clearly, confirming what fans had been speculating all along: Zayn Malik. The caption teased, “two voices, one orbit. coming soon.”

The teaser MV, which dropped shortly after, shows fleeting glimpses of Jisoo and Zayn in a dimly lit setting, their voices blending over haunting melodies — enough to send both fandoms into chaos. Comments under the post read like a full-blown celebration: “We sat for the collab of the year,” wrote one user, while another said, “Their voices together are GOLD — I already love it so much!” One fan declared, “The heaven heard me,” and another joked, “THE EYE CONTACT!!!!! THE CHEMISTRY!!!!! Put me in the middle.”