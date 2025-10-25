Adam Gilchrist's Instagram followers jump by 24000 in a day after photo with Rohit Sharma, story gets 7 million views

Legendary Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist said a photo post on Instagram with Rohit Sharma earned him 24000 followers in a day and the story that he posted with the former India captain got more than 7 million views. During his commentary in the India vs Australia 3rd ODI at the SCG in Sydney, Gilchrist was talking about the influence of social media and how the commercial aspects of the game have changed cricket. That is when he mentioned the spike in his Instagram followers after just one post with Rohit Sharma. Adam Gilchrist with Rohit Sharma

"These numbers may not be that great for my Indian viewers, but a simple story, Rohit Sharma, the other day got me more than 7 million views, and the photo earned me 24000 followers," said Gilchrist on Saturday.

Ahead of the second ODI between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval, cricket fans were treated to a heartwarming reunion between two icons of the game, Gilchrist and Rohit Sharma. The legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter met his former IPL teammate and ex-India captain on the sidelines of the match, reminiscing about their first encounter 17 years ago.

Gilchrist took to Instagram to share a selfie with Rohit, accompanied by a touching caption that looked back on their friendship, which began during the inaugural IPL season in 2008. Both players were part of the Deccan Chargers, one of the founding franchises of the Indian Premier League.

“This bloke reminded me today it was standing on this very ground, the beautiful at Adelaide, when we first met each other in 2008. It was just when we'd both been bought by the Deccan Chargers in the very first IPL auction. From there, a friendship was born,” Gilchrist wrote.

“An old bull leaving international cricket, partnering with a young bull on the rise to becoming one of India's greats. Rohit Sharma, it's been a pleasure to play against and with you, to observe you as a broadcaster and fan, and even better to know you as a mate. #kepke”

The post quickly went viral among cricket fans, drawing admiration from across the world for the camaraderie between two players who represented different eras and countries but shared mutual respect and affection. It got more than 1 million likes.

Before the match began, Gilchrist also caught up with Ravi Shastri during Fox Sports' pre-game coverage, where he reflected on Rohit’s relaxed mindset and their shared history.

“Oh, I gotta say, he’s looking and sounding very relaxed,” said Gilchrist. “He was reminding me it was on this very venue where we first met back in 2008, just after the IPL auction had taken place, and we worked out we were going to be teammates. It was the old bull and the young bull. I was on my way out of international cricket and he was coming in.”

Rohit repaid the nostalgia with a composed performance on the field. Opening the innings for India, the 37-year-old struck a gritty 73 off 97 balls, anchoring India’s total of 264/9 in 50 overs. India, however, lost he match by two wickets.