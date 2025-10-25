India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: IND try to avoid 3-0 whitewash; pressure on Virat Kohli to get off series duck

Live

By

India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli shakes hands with Australia's 2nd ODI game-winner Cooper Connolly.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill and his men arrive at the iconic SCG looking to avoid a 3-0 sweep after a narrow defeat in Adelaide left the series beyond their reach. The home team, buoyed by two clinical wins, will look to hold on to its form and carry the momentum they have gained, completing a whitewash. The battle in SCG will not be about numbers or trophies for India; it is about prestige and pride. While Gill would not want his first venture as an ODI captain to end in a humiliating whitewash, players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be eager not to return empty-handed from their last visit down under. IND vs AUS: Head-to-Head in ODIs When it comes to ODI cricket, Australia have dominated the competition against India. The two teams have played 152 matches in the format, with Australia winning 84 of those games, and India emerging victorious on 58 occasions. 10 of these matches have ended in a no-result. When it comes to ODIs at the SCG, India have won only 5 of the 21 games they have played here. Their record against Australia at the venue is even poorer, with only 2 wins and 16 defeats. IND vs AUS: SCG pitch report The pitch at the Sydney cricket ground has traditionally been batting-friendly. The pacers might get a bit of seam movement with the new ball in the first few overs. As the game progresses, the wicket will slow down a tad, and the spinners could be effective in the middle overs. Recent data shows that 270-280 total is possible at this venue. Interestingly, the venue has favoured the team that has batted first in ODIs. So, the captain winning the toss might look to set a target in this game. IND vs AUS: Form check ahead of 3rd ODI Australia Mitchell Marsh The Australian skipper played a handy knock in Perth in the first ODI. Although Mitchell Marsh did not score big in the second game, there is a chance that he finds the best version of himself on a track that is expected to suit the batters. Matt Short India lost a close game in Adelaide, and one of the main reasons behind it was the knock played in the middle order by Matt Short. He scored 74 runs off 78 deliveries and ensured that the match remained out of India’s reach. Adam Zampa The Aussie leg spinner did not play in the first match, but worked wonders on his return. In Adelaide, Adam Zampa picked up four wickets and established control for his team in the middle-overs. With his experience and ongoing form, Zampa will be a player to watch out for in the game. India Rohit Sharma After an average outing in Perth, a different version of Rohit Sharma came out to bat in Adelaide. During the second ODI, Sharma was ready to spend time and find his way through the difficult times. He is coming into this match after 73 off 97 balls in the previous game and will be hoping to translate the form into another innings of substance. Shreyas Iyer The newly appointed vice-captain of India bats at the crucial number four and showed great character in the last match. Shreyas Iyer is also coming into this match with a half-century under his belt and will be keen to continue his form. Arshdeep Singh The left-arm pacer has so far looked the best part of the Indian bowling in this series. Arshdeep Sing has picked up early wickets in both of the games and has troubled the batters with his line and length. With the wicket-taking momentum that he has, Arshdeep will be a key player for the visitors in Sydney. ...Read More

The battle in SCG will not be about numbers or trophies for India; it is about prestige and pride. While Gill would not want his first venture as an ODI captain to end in a humiliating whitewash, players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be eager not to return empty-handed from their last visit down under. IND vs AUS: Head-to-Head in ODIs When it comes to ODI cricket, Australia have dominated the competition against India. The two teams have played 152 matches in the format, with Australia winning 84 of those games, and India emerging victorious on 58 occasions. 10 of these matches have ended in a no-result. When it comes to ODIs at the SCG, India have won only 5 of the 21 games they have played here. Their record against Australia at the venue is even poorer, with only 2 wins and 16 defeats. IND vs AUS: SCG pitch report The pitch at the Sydney cricket ground has traditionally been batting-friendly. The pacers might get a bit of seam movement with the new ball in the first few overs. As the game progresses, the wicket will slow down a tad, and the spinners could be effective in the middle overs. Recent data shows that 270-280 total is possible at this venue. Interestingly, the venue has favoured the team that has batted first in ODIs. So, the captain winning the toss might look to set a target in this game. IND vs AUS: Form check ahead of 3rd ODI Australia Mitchell Marsh The Australian skipper played a handy knock in Perth in the first ODI. Although Mitchell Marsh did not score big in the second game, there is a chance that he finds the best version of himself on a track that is expected to suit the batters. Matt Short India lost a close game in Adelaide, and one of the main reasons behind it was the knock played in the middle order by Matt Short. He scored 74 runs off 78 deliveries and ensured that the match remained out of India’s reach. Adam Zampa The Aussie leg spinner did not play in the first match, but worked wonders on his return. In Adelaide, Adam Zampa picked up four wickets and established control for his team in the middle-overs. With his experience and ongoing form, Zampa will be a player to watch out for in the game. India Rohit Sharma After an average outing in Perth, a different version of Rohit Sharma came out to bat in Adelaide. During the second ODI, Sharma was ready to spend time and find his way through the difficult times. He is coming into this match after 73 off 97 balls in the previous game and will be hoping to translate the form into another innings of substance. Shreyas Iyer The newly appointed vice-captain of India bats at the crucial number four and showed great character in the last match. Shreyas Iyer is also coming into this match with a half-century under his belt and will be keen to continue his form. Arshdeep Singh The left-arm pacer has so far looked the best part of the Indian bowling in this series. Arshdeep Sing has picked up early wickets in both of the games and has troubled the batters with his line and length. With the wicket-taking momentum that he has, Arshdeep will be a key player for the visitors in Sydney.