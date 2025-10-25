India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: IND try to avoid 3-0 whitewash; pressure on Virat Kohli to get off series duck
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: India are staring down the barrel of a 3-0 series whitewash as the white-ball tour moves to Sydney. Top order runs the key for the visitors, and Virat Kohli being looked at to come out of his funk and provide those.
- 6 Mins agoThe case for Kuldeep Yadav made in his absence
- 16 Mins agoShubman Gill needs runs too – and importantly, a first win
- 21 Mins agoAfter double duck, Virat Kohli needs runs
- 26 Mins agoIndia down 2-0 after Perth and Adelaide
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill and his men arrive at the iconic SCG looking to avoid a 3-0 sweep after a narrow defeat in Adelaide left the series beyond their reach. The home team, buoyed by two clinical wins, will look to hold on to its form and carry the momentum they have gained, completing a whitewash....Read More
The battle in SCG will not be about numbers or trophies for India; it is about prestige and pride. While Gill would not want his first venture as an ODI captain to end in a humiliating whitewash, players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be eager not to return empty-handed from their last visit down under.
IND vs AUS: Head-to-Head in ODIs
When it comes to ODI cricket, Australia have dominated the competition against India. The two teams have played 152 matches in the format, with Australia winning 84 of those games, and India emerging victorious on 58 occasions. 10 of these matches have ended in a no-result.
When it comes to ODIs at the SCG, India have won only 5 of the 21 games they have played here. Their record against Australia at the venue is even poorer, with only 2 wins and 16 defeats.
IND vs AUS: SCG pitch report
The pitch at the Sydney cricket ground has traditionally been batting-friendly. The pacers might get a bit of seam movement with the new ball in the first few overs. As the game progresses, the wicket will slow down a tad, and the spinners could be effective in the middle overs.
Recent data shows that 270-280 total is possible at this venue. Interestingly, the venue has favoured the team that has batted first in ODIs. So, the captain winning the toss might look to set a target in this game.
IND vs AUS: Form check ahead of 3rd ODI
Australia
Mitchell Marsh
The Australian skipper played a handy knock in Perth in the first ODI. Although Mitchell Marsh did not score big in the second game, there is a chance that he finds the best version of himself on a track that is expected to suit the batters.
Matt Short
India lost a close game in Adelaide, and one of the main reasons behind it was the knock played in the middle order by Matt Short. He scored 74 runs off 78 deliveries and ensured that the match remained out of India’s reach.
Adam Zampa
The Aussie leg spinner did not play in the first match, but worked wonders on his return. In Adelaide, Adam Zampa picked up four wickets and established control for his team in the middle-overs. With his experience and ongoing form, Zampa will be a player to watch out for in the game.
India
Rohit Sharma
After an average outing in Perth, a different version of Rohit Sharma came out to bat in Adelaide. During the second ODI, Sharma was ready to spend time and find his way through the difficult times. He is coming into this match after 73 off 97 balls in the previous game and will be hoping to translate the form into another innings of substance.
Shreyas Iyer
The newly appointed vice-captain of India bats at the crucial number four and showed great character in the last match. Shreyas Iyer is also coming into this match with a half-century under his belt and will be keen to continue his form.
Arshdeep Singh
The left-arm pacer has so far looked the best part of the Indian bowling in this series. Arshdeep Sing has picked up early wickets in both of the games and has troubled the batters with his line and length. With the wicket-taking momentum that he has, Arshdeep will be a key player for the visitors in Sydney.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: The case for Kuldeep Yadav made in his absence
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Indian fans have been wondering where Kuldeep Yadav is, and how well he must bowl to become an all-format, all-surface guarantee in the Indian team like his bowling suggests he should be. Yadav is in the form of his life, almost unplayable on any surface – but Gill and Gambhir are falling into the same trap of not playing a specialist spinner unless it is a subcontinental track. Adam Zampa's 4-fer showed that there will always be space for top-quality leg spin in limited overs cricket. Why won't India use one of their deadliest assets? Something that much change.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill needs runs too – and importantly, a first win
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill still isn't on the board in terms of ODI captaincy wins, and he won't want that hanging around his neck after his first series. His batting came along leaps and bounds when he took over Test captaincy, and he will want to take on a similar amount of responsibility in Sydney today. He has a very strong record in ODI cricket, but that record isn't very good against Australia, and is something he needs to improve
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: After double duck, Virat Kohli needs runs
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: India will know that the biggest boost they can get towards producing a result is to find runs from their top order. This includes Shubman Gill, who has been dismissed early twice despite looking good, but the main guy in focus in unsurprisingly Virat Kohli. On his much-anticipated international return, he has failed to score in two innings, and that is not what you expect from one of the best ODI batters of all time. He needs runs – big runs – under his belt in Sydney.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: India down 2-0 after Perth and Adelaide
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: India never got going in a rain-affected match in Perth, before they got their chances in Adelaide to push through and level the series, only to fall to some poor fielding and subpar death bowling. Against a fresh and much-changed Aussie team, India would have fancied their chances to have some sort of impact and at least keep the series alive heading to Sydney. Instead, they are now fighting to avoid the whitewash, having already lost the series as a whole. Clear room for improvement, and now just about working on what needs to be fixed.
HELLO AND WELCOME!

We are back for the third and final ODI of this much-awaited series between India and Australia, and it hasn't quite gone to plan for the men in blue. They were hammered in the first ODI, didn't take their chances in the second, and are now staring at a first bilateral whitewash at the hands of the Aussies. Can their veteran players and quality batters stand up to prevent that?