Game of Thrones' Bran Stark, Isaac Hempstead Wright, shares dreamy pics from wedding: ‘King and Queen of Seven Kingdoms’

Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, best known for his role as Bran Stark in the HBO television series Game of Thrones, got married in a secret wedding ceremony in London. The actor shared pictures from his dreamy wedding, and fans can’t stop gushing about it. Issac Hempstead Wright's marriage photos have fans showering love on the newlywed couple.

Isaac Hempstead Wright gets married

On Friday, October 24, Isaac took to Instagram and shared pictures from his intimate wedding ceremony. The couple’s friends and family were seen showering them with flower petals. Another photo showed the newlywed couple posing with their family, and in the rest of the pictures, the couple was seen enjoying their big day with their friends and family. In two of the goofy pictures, they were also seen making faces for a selfie and dancing their hearts out.

Isaac refrained from sharing the name of his wife or tagging her on social media. However, along with the adorable pictures, he penned a sweet note which read: “The best person I have ever met, the best day of my life, the best friends and family we could ever ask for. What a day, what a life – I love you, M ❤️ An enormous thank you to everyone who made the day so special, especially @paulsmithdesign for suiting and booting me, @sophiedavidsonweddings and @aknowles for the wonderful photography, @mikeandollie for the ultimate spread, @bakesby.olivia for our dream cake, Beatlemania for bringing the Cavern Club to @ampstudiosoldkentroad, and the best pizza in London, @dinnerforonehundred, for much-needed late-night sustenance.”

The comments section of Isaac’s post saw the GoT team reuniting to congratulate him. Gwendoline Christie and Sophie Turner commented, “Congratulations.” Nathalie Emmanuel wrote, “Awwww Issaaaaac! Congratulations, you both! Wishing you all the happiness in your new life together! You both were glowing on your special day!”

Fans were also delighted to see Isaac getting married. One of them commented, “King and Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.” Another wrote, “Little Bran got married, y’all.” Another wrote, “My king of the Seven Kingdoms has found his true queen.” Another wrote, “All hail the king and the queen.”

About Isaac Hempstead Wright

The actor got his big break in acting when he was just 12 years old, with the 2011 hit television series Game of Thrones. He essayed the role of Bran Stark and was part of the main cast throughout the length of the show. Game of Thrones ended in 2019, making Isaac one of a handful of Game of Thrones actors who remained on the show throughout its nine years of production.

After Game of Thrones, he made his film debut with the horror film The Awakening and went on to appear in films such as Closed Circuit and Voyagers.