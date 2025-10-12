Internet spots plastic bottle in Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, blooper reminds people of Game of Thrones cup gaffe

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is continuing to dominate headlines for its golden run at the box office, but the film has now become a talking point on social media for an unexpected reason. Several viewers have pointed out a glaring blooper: a 20-litre plastic water bottle spotted in one of the scenes. Helmed by Rishab Shetty, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in lead roles.

The slip-up has left all the viewers amused, with many drawing comparisons to the famous Game of Thrones coffee cup blunder.

Kantara Chapter 1 blooper in spotlight

Several eagle-eyed viewers spotted the blooper in the Brahmakalasha song, where a 20-litre plastic bottle can be seen in the middle of a community dining scene.

As the video emerged on social media, the blooper quickly caught attention, with many pointing out that plastic didn’t even exist during the film’s 4th-century Kadamba dynasty setting. The slip-up reminded several social media users of the infamous 2019 Game of Thrones incident, where a Starbucks cup was accidentally left visible in one of the scenes.

“The water can represents Rishab Shetty’s humble beginnings. A reminder of his roots and the journey he’s made, which is why he kept it in the film,” one wrote, with another saying, “I just learned that the Kadambas were the first to use plastic water cans #KantaraChapter1." Another commented, "Paid Partnership with Bisleri”, with one sharing, “Sad to see this miss because so much care and attention to detail is seen in the movie..."

One shared, “Well well, similar to game of thrones coffee cup incident. @hombalefilms #KantaraChapter1 #Kantara #KantaraEverywhere. Btw loved every bit of the song!!”

Another joked, “the north remembers, the coffee cup,” with one writing, “GOT's Starbucks moment in Kantara."

There were some who defended the makers for the mistake. One social media user wrote, “A honest mistake by editors here, it seems."

“Sir, I noticed a small continuity mistake in the film Kantara 2. A plastic water bottle appears on screen in one of the scenes. It might be good to remove it in,” one shared.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Helmed by Rishab Shetty, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in lead roles. Serving as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, the film delves into the ancient roots of the Buta Kola ritual and expands upon the lore and mythology explored in the first instalment.

It is set in the 4th Century AD, and unravels the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. The film is getting plaudits for its performances, impressive VFX and compelling storytelling. The film has garnered appreciation from industry insiders including Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Gopal Varma and Anupam Kher, along with cricketer KL Rahul and actor Suniel Shetty. The film is expected to enter the ₹400 crore club soon in India. The film was released on October 2.