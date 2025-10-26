What is Adultoween? All about growing Halloween trend for adults across the world

Halloween is not solely reserved for kids. A survey by the sweet-packaged food company Ferrero indicates that around 62 per cent of adults also prefer to celebrate the spooky holiday, according to the Austin American-Statesman. Adultoween is now a growing trend, thanks to adults who believe the festivities of October 31st are as much for them as they are for children, reports the Parsippany-based company. What is Adultoween? All on Halloween for adults, a growing trend across the world(Unsplash)

What is Adultoween?

Adultoween is used to describe the concept of adults taking part in Halloween celebrations across the world. According to a survey by Ferrero, 71 per cent of parents feel that Halloween belongs to grown-ups as well, while 47 per cent of adults consider Halloween their favorite holiday.

Around 54 per cent believe that they should be able to celebrate adult Halloween night without having to worry about childcare responsibilities. “Last year we identified the emerging ‘Adultoween’ trend, and now we’re seeing it evolve into a full cultural movement,” Chad Stubbs, Ferrero’s chief marketing officer, told Austin American-Statesman. Stubbs affirmed that adults were “truly embracing” Halloween as their “own holiday”.

Per the Ferrero survey, around 60 per cent of adults and 68 per cent of parents like to celebrate Halloween for nostalgic reasons, as the celebration takes them back to their younger days.

Halloween candy for adults

Ferrero, which is known for overseeing popular brands like Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, reports that adults have a sweet tooth too. As per their survey, 72 per cent of adults tend to purchase extra candy during Halloween. While 72 per cent prefer premium chocolate bars and other familiar flavors, 76 per cent of them look for full-sized candy bars at stores.

