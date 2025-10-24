Halloween 2025: 7 pop culture icons to channel for a killer costume look this year

Spooky season is here and honestly, Halloween is less about fear and more about fashionably fierce! Gone are the days of lazy cat ears and half-hearted vampire makeup; 2025 is all about pop culture power dressing. From Y2K queens to heartbreak heroines, this year’s costume inspo is pulled straight from your screen, glitter, nostalgia, and a little chaos included. So grab your hairspray, winged liner, and pumpkin-spice confidence. Here are 7 pop culture icons to slay as this Halloween. Halloween costume ideas(Pinterest)

1. Barbie (Because we’re still living in her world)

Was there ever any doubt? Barbiecore isn’t fading anytime soon. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie still owns pop culture rent-free, and it’s the easiest way to go glam with a side of irony. If you’re a Cowgirl Barbie, Mermaid Barbie, or Weird Barbie, the only rule is: think pink, think bold, and think fabulous.

What you’ll need: A pink outfit that screams confidence, matching accessories, glossy lips, and your best "I’m everything" energy.

Bonus idea: Go as a mismatched Barbie duo, every Barbie, every story, every vibe.

2. Wednesday Addams (The forever spooky It-girl)

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday remains the reigning queen of Halloween aesthetics, equal parts eerie and elegant.

What you’ll need: A black collared dress, pigtail braids, and an expression that could curdle milk. Pair with dark lipstick and chunky boots for 2025 energy.

Pro tip: Bring a friend dressed as Enid for a pastel-and-pitch-black pairing that’s social-media gold.

3. Taylor Swift (Eras Tour edition)

Taylor’s Eras Tour gave us sparkles, nostalgia, and more outfit ideas than we can count. Halloween is your excuse to step into your favourite Taylor era, no Ticketmaster meltdown required.

What you’ll need: Sequins, knee-high boots, and stacks of friendship bracelets. Channel your inner Lover, Folklore, or 1989 personality.

Group idea: Gather your girls and go as Taylor’s different eras, it’s the ultimate Swiftie squad moment.

4. Regina George (Mean Girls royalty)

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been personally victimized by her… fashion sense. Regina George is the blueprint for early-2000s confidence, pink minis, attitude for days, and a lip gloss addiction that could fund a startup.

What you’ll need: A “A Little Bit Dramatic” tee, pink skirt, and flawless hair flip. Add a burn book (for accessories only, of course) and your most confident strut.

Why it works: It’s iconic, nostalgic, and instantly recognizable. Plus, Mean Girls just had a reboot, so you’re totally trending, duh.

5. Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild era)

2025 is Sabrina Carpenter’s world, we’re just crying, glittering, and dancing in it. Her “Manchild” look, all sparkly co-ords, doll-like curls, and feminine sass is pop princess perfection with a wink of chaos.

What you’ll need: A micro-mini skirt, glitzy top, white boots, big hair, and that flirty pout. Carry a heart-shaped prop or candy phone to lean into her Y2K-meets-Gen-Z vibe.

Why it works: It’s playful, confident, and sexy without trying too hard. Basically: you’re the main pop girl, and you know it.

6. Bridgerton Belle (Regencycore revival)

Bridgerton continues to be our escape into pastel-toned drama and romantic decadence. It’s elegant, flirty, and the perfect excuse to wear pearls and gossip like a duchess.

What you’ll need: A pastel empire-waist gown, gloves, and a fan (for dramatic exits, obviously). Add soft curls and a hint of blush for that 1800s glow-up.

Group idea: Gather your friends as the Bridgerton siblings or Featheringtons, bonus points for narrating your party in Lady Whistledown’s voice.

7. Belly Conklin (The Summer I Turned Pretty)

If your fall looks more “coastal romance” than “spooky witch,” Belly Conklin is your Halloween muse. Think endless summers, golden tans, and quiet heartbreak in a sundress.

What you’ll need: A floral mini dress, soft curls, natural makeup, and maybe a prop iced coffee. Add a blue hoodie or seashell necklace for subtle Conrad or Jeremiah energy.

Why it works: It’s simple, romantic, and totally on-trend for the “sad girl summer” aesthetic that refuses to end.

So if you’re rocking Barbiecore pink, Regina George sass, or Bridgerton glam, Halloween 2025 is all about energy and of course costumes. So skip the cliché witch hat, and ask yourself, who do I want to be for one dramatic, glitter-filled night? Because this Halloween, the only thing scarier than a bad costume… is being basic.

