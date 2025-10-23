From Kareena to Alia: 5 Bollywood bridal looks to take inspo from for your big day

Bollywood brides have always been the blueprint, from ornate, old-world opulence to minimal, modern magic. But if you think every on-screen bride is dripping in layers of zardozi and Swarovski, think again. From Kareena to Alia: 5 Bollywood brides to take inspo from for your big day(Pinterest)

Some of cinema’s most memorable bridal looks have come from characters who understood that style doesn’t have to scream to make a statement. Be it pastel palettes, timeless silks, or regal minimalism, these brides balanced beauty and personality perfectly.

So, if your wedding mood board is ready for an update, here are five Bollywood bridal looks worth bookmarking, each one serving its own kind of magic.

1. Anushka Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil:

1. Anushka Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: (Pinterest)

If Pinterest had a face, it would be Anushka Sharma’s character Alizeh walking down the aisle in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Draped in a blush pink and ivory lehenga, her look was soft, romantic, and heartbreakingly elegant a blend of Sufi and sophistication.

The muted colour palette, sheer dupatta, and delicate jewellery made it an instant classic. It wasn’t about grandeur; it was about grace. Her understated makeup, complete with rosy tones and kohl-lined eyes, added to that ethereal vibe.

Takeaway: If you love soft romance and delicate details, blush tones and lighter fabrics are your best friends. A whisper of shimmer goes further than a shout of sequins.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jodhaa Akbar:

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jodhaa Akbar: (Pinterest)

No list of iconic brides is complete without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Jodhaa. Her royal Rajput bridal look redefined grandeur but not the loud kind. Every element, from her muted golds and reds to her antique jewellery and handwoven fabrics, spoke of quiet luxury.

Despite the richness of the costume, there was nothing gaudy, every thread felt purposeful, every accessory rooted in tradition. It’s the kind of look that makes you want to skip trends and embrace timelessness.

Takeaway: Minimalism doesn’t mean modernity. You can channel royalty with restraint opt for antique gold, heritage fabrics, and intricate but subtle embroidery.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding:

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding:(Pinterest)

Kalindi (played by Kareena Kapoor Khan) gave every contemporary bride a new aesthetic to obsess over; minimal, modern, and totally her own. In a sea of crimson lehengas, she walked out in an ivory and gold ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla that felt refreshing and effortlessly glam.

The sleek bun, dewy makeup, and delicate jewellery were the perfect companions to her fuss-free silhouette. It was confident, unconventional, and unapologetically chic much like Kareena herself.

Takeaway: Ivory is the new red. Play with tonal embroidery and gold hints for a look that’s fresh, global, and perfect for daytime weddings.

4. Rani Mukerji in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna:

4. Rani Mukerji in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: (Pinterest)

Before the era of pastels and muted hues, there was Rani Mukerji’s red bridal lehenga in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, proof that traditional can still feel timeless. Designed by Manish Malhotra, her look was rich but refined, deep red, delicate zari, and structured drapes that flattered rather than overpowered.

What truly elevated it was how she carried it, poised, serene, and self-assured. The look channeled classic Indian bridal elegance, but with a calm restraint that still feels relevant nearly two decades later.

Takeaway: Red will always be the eternal bridal colour but it’s the fit and finish that make it elegant, not excess. Choose deep tones, balanced embroidery, and let the silhouette do the talking.

5. Alia Bhatt in 2 States:

5. Alia Bhatt in 2 States: (Pinterest)

For every bride who wants her look to feel real and relatable, Alia Bhatt’s wedding in 2 States is the ultimate inspo. Her simple South Indian bridal look, a traditional silk saree in cream and gold, jasmine in her hair, and minimal jewellery was effortlessly graceful.

No dramatic makeup, no towering dupattas just authentic elegance that looked like something every modern Indian bride could actually wear. It was cinematic simplicity at its best.

Takeaway: You don’t need couture to look stunning. Authenticity always wins. Embrace regional craftsmanship, temple jewellery, and natural beauty.

Bollywood brides are proof that you don’t need heavy silhouettes or 20 layers of embroidery to look radiant. The best bridal looks are about how you shine through it.

From Alia’s relatable simplicity to Kareena’s ivory rebellion, each of these looks celebrates a different kind of minimalism, the kind that whispers elegance instead of shouting for attention.

So this wedding season, channel your inner Bollywood bride, but make it your version; simple, soulful, and spectacularly you. Because being a bride isn’t about looking like everyone else; it’s about looking like the best version of yourself.

