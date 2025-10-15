There’s something about Diwali that brings out the showstopper in everyone. The flicker of diyas, the shimmer of fairy lights, and the endless round of house parties set the stage for one thing, dressing up like it’s your main character moment. And if there’s one place to look for outfit inspiration that captures both the sparkle of tradition and the glamour of the season, it’s Bollywood. From Priyanka’s Desi Girl to Kareena’s Laal Ghagra: Take cues from Bollywood for your Diwali outfit inspo(Pinterest)

Over the years, our favourite stars have gifted us looks that have become the very definition of festive dressing, from Priyanka Chopra’s unforgettable “Desi Girl” saree that redefined sensual desi glamour, to Deepika Padukone’s electric-blue “Badtameez Dil” drape that made ruffles mainstream. This Diwali, instead of scrolling through shopping sites endlessly, take a cue from the icons who’ve mastered the art of statement ethnic wear. Here’s your guide to decoding some of Bollywood’s most iconic festive outfits and how to recreate their magic for your own Diwali parties this season.

1. Priyanka Chopra — “Desi Girl” saree moment

A masterclass in sultry desi charm, Priyanka’s shimmering silver saree from Dostana’s “Desi Girl” remains one of Bollywood’s most unforgettable ethnic looks. The metallic drape, paired with a halter blouse and sleek styling, struck the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary.

Why it works:

The metallic fabric glistens beautifully under Diwali lights.

A bold blouse silhouette adds edge without overdoing it.

Minimal accessories and clean makeup keep the look effortlessly chic.

How to channel it:

Pick a sequin or metallic saree such as silver, champagne, or rose gold. Pair it with a modern blouse (halter, backless, or cowl neck), and keep the rest simple: sleek hair, glowing skin, and confidence as your best accessory.

2. Deepika Padukone — The “Badtameez Dil” saree oomph

Deepika’s electric-blue saree in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani redefined festive dressing; dramatic, flirty, and unapologetically bold. With ruffles, shimmer, and a sultry strappy blouse, it’s an ode to movement and fun.

Why it works:

Jewel tones like blue, emerald, and ruby always photograph beautifully in low light.

Ruffled borders or dramatic detailing add visual texture.

The strappy blouse cuts the heaviness and makes the outfit party-ready.

How to channel it:

Opt for a single-tone, high-impact saree in a vibrant colour. Drape it with volume, choose a sleek blouse, and add statement earrings. This look is your cue for that “Diwali but make it disco” energy.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan — The “Laal Ghagra” energy

If you think red is too predictable, think again. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s signature laal ghagra moments prove that nothing beats the timeless combination of red, gold, and unapologetic glamour. Be it heavily embroidered or subtly sequined, a red lehenga remains the ultimate festive power move.

Why it works:

Red is auspicious, bold, and instantly festive.

Embroidery and metallic accents make it luxurious without needing excessive jewellery.

The flared ghagra silhouette makes it dramatic yet graceful.

How to channel it:

Choose a red lehenga with gota or zardozi detailing. Keep your blouse structured, your dupatta lighter, and accessorize with classic gold such as chaandbalis or a statement kada. This is for the Diwali party where you own the spotlight.

4. Alia Bhatt — The “What Jhumka” statement

Alia’s What Jhumka look was a styling lesson. The focus wasn’t on the outfit alone, but on how a single statement accessory, the jhumka, can define an entire look. Her elegant saree paired with bold, intricate earrings became instantly iconic.

Why it works:

Statement earrings draw attention to the face and elevate even the simplest outfit.

Keeps the look rooted in tradition while feeling young and effortless.

Works with every silhouette such as saree, lehenga, or anarkali.

How to channel it:

Pick your loudest pair of jhumkas and let them shine. Keep the neckline open (boat, sweetheart, or scooped), and skip the necklace. Go for dewy makeup and a sleek bun or loose waves, this is understated glam done right.

5. Sara Ali Khan — Yellow sharara in Sweetheart (Kedarnath)

Sara Ali Khan wears a vibrant yellow sharara set featuring intricate small motifs, multicoloured border detailing, and a sweetheart-neckline blouse. The outfit combines traditional flair with playful, youthful energy, perfect for festive occasions like Diwali.

Why it works:

Bright yellow makes the outfit cheerful, festive, and photogenic.

The sharara silhouette adds volume and movement, ideal for dancing or twirling at parties.

Multicoloured borders and subtle embroidery add texture without overwhelming the look.

Sweetheart neckline balances the voluminous bottom with a feminine, flattering shape.

How to channel it:

Pick a bright-coloured sharara set with subtle embroidery or motifs.

Pair it with a sweetheart-neckline blouse for a flattering, modern touch.

Keep accessories minimal such as statement earrings or delicate bangles are enough, letting the vibrant outfit shine on its own.

How to mix, match, and make it yours:

Each of these Bollywood looks can inspire your Diwali wardrobe but the real magic lies in personalisation. Mix shimmer with structure, go bold with colour, or play it soft with drapes. The key is to pick one hero element, sequins, colour, neckline, or accessories and let it lead.

Pro tip: If your outfit glows, keep your makeup matte; if your silhouette is simple, let your jewellery do the talking. Diwali dressing is all about finding your balance between radiance and restraint.

Bollywood’s festive looks remind us that dressing up is about feeling like you belong in the celebration. So let your outfit reflect your version of festive joy. This Diwali wear something that feels cinematic. After all, why just celebrate the festival of lights when you can be the light itself?

