Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit on the best athleisure wear for Pilates: ‘Clothes must move with you, not against you’

Namrata Purohit, India’s celebrity Pilates trainer has redefined what it means to move with strength, grace, and style. The youngest trained Stott Pilates instructor in the world at just 16, Namrata has since built a reputation as the go-to fitness expert for Bollywood’s biggest stars. From Kangana Ranaut and Sara Ali Khan to Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor, Namrata has trained an enviable list of A-listers who swear by her workouts and her effortlessly chic sense of fitness fashion. Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit reveals the best athleisure wear for Pilates(Instagram)

In this exclusive chat with HT Shop Now, Namrata Purohit opens up about the best athleisure wear for Pilates, the common mistakes to avoid, and how to look stylish while staying comfortable on the reformer.

Q: For someone new to Pilates, what’s the one must-have clothing item that makes a real difference in their workout?

Namrata Purohit: “A pair of high-waisted, stretchable leggings is essential. They provide support, allow a full range of motion, and help you stay focused without worrying about adjustments. When your clothes move with you, not against you, it transforms your entire workout experience.”

Q: How should people pick the right fabrics for Pilates, especially in India’s humid weather?

Namrata Purohit: “In India’s tropical climate, fabric choice is everything. I recommend lightweight, sweat-wicking, and breathable materials. Fabrics like performance spandex, bamboo, or nylon blends help regulate temperature and prevent overheating. When your skin can breathe, you perform better.”

Q: Many Gen-zers love athleisure as all-day wear. What’s your tip for styling Pilates wear so it works outside the studio too?

Namrata Purohit: “I love how athleisure has evolved into an everyday fashion statement. Layer your sports bra or fitted top with an oversized shirt, wrap top, or cropped jacket. Pair your leggings with trendy sneakers or slides, and add minimal accessories like a cap or tote bag. The key is to balance comfort with chic, so you can head straight from your Pilates session to brunch looking effortlessly stylish.”

Fitness trainer Namrata Purohit shares her journey as a Pilates trainer. (Instagram/ Namrata Purohit)

Q: Do you think Pilates wear should be fitted for better movement or relaxed for comfort?

Namrata Purohit: “Personally, I prefer fitted wear. It supports your movements and allows your instructor to check your form easily, which is crucial in Pilates. But make sure your outfit isn’t restrictive. You should always feel comfortable and confident.”

Q: What’s your personal go-to Pilates outfit that makes you feel your best when teaching or training?

Namrata Purohit: “High-waisted leggings with a supportive sports bra, that’s my go-to. It’s simple, functional, and flattering. I believe that when you feel good in what you’re wearing, it reflects in your energy and performance.”

Q: If you had to design the ‘ultimate Pilates set’. what would it include?

Namrata: “My dream set would include comfortable leggings, a matching supportive sports bra, a breathable cropped tank, non-slip grip socks, and a lightweight wrap jacket. Each piece would be designed to support the body’s natural movement and look stylish enough to wear beyond the studio.”

Q: What are the most common mistakes people make when choosing workout wear for Pilates?

Namrata: “The biggest mistakes are wearing overly loose clothing that hides your movements, picking non-breathable fabrics that cause overheating, and neglecting proper support in sports bras. The right fit and fabric can make all the difference in your workout.”

Q: When it comes to colour, do you prefer timeless neutrals or playful Gen Z brights in your Pilates wardrobe?

Namrata: “I mix both! I love timeless neutrals for a sleek, professional look, but I also enjoy playful brights when I want to add some energy to my sessions. My outfit often depends on my mood, fashion in fitness should be fun and expressive.”

Q: Do you believe shoes are necessary for Pilates, or should one stick to barefoot/grip socks for the best results?

Namrata: “Pilates is best done barefoot or with grip socks. This allows your feet to engage more naturally, improving stability, balance, and alignment. It also helps activate smaller muscles in your feet that are often neglected when wearing shoes.”

Q: If you had to sum up your three golden rules for Pilates wear, what would they be?

Namrata Purohit: Firstly, prioritise comfort and breathability. Secondly, focus on support and functionality. Thirdly, always wear something that makes you feel confident.

Namrata Purohit’s approach to fitness and fashion proves style and strength go hand in hand. From choosing sweat-wicking fabrics to nailing your post-Pilates coffee look, her advice blends practicality with polish. When your outfit empowers your movement, every session becomes a celebration of strength and self-expression.

