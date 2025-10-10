Top 8 autumn fashion trends that are dominating 2025 runways and street style

Autumn is here and it is that golden-hour season where the air turns crisp, the coffee turns pumpkin-spiced, and your wardrobe officially gets its annual glow-up. This year, fall fashion isn’t about blending in with beige knits and boring boots. It’s about making headlines with bold textures, unexpected layers, and nostalgic nods. 8 Autumn fashion trends that are dominating 2025 runways and street style(Pexels)

So, pack away those summer slides and let’s talk about the 8 autumn style trends that are stealing the spotlight this season.

1. Red alert: Crimson takes over

Move aside, neutrals because red is the new black. From cherry to wine, every shade of red is dominating runways and streetwear alike. It’s bold, confident, and impossible to ignore. If you’re slipping into a scarlet trench coat or pairing ruby heels with denim, red adds instant drama.

Style tip: Pair a monochrome red outfit with gold accessories for a fiery statement that’s equal parts chic and rebellious.

2. The return of the maxi coat

Say goodbye to cropped jackets because maxi coats are sweeping back into fashion. These floor-grazing beauties are equal parts cosy and commanding. Think oversized silhouettes, soft wool, and exaggerated lapels.

Style tip: Let your coat do the talking, wear it over a fitted turtleneck and straight trousers to keep the proportions balanced.

3. Preppy revival: Gossip Girl energy

The preppy aesthetic is back and it’s not just for school uniforms. Think plaid skirts, cable-knit vests, crisp shirts, and loafers, all styled with a playful twist. It’s Ivy League meets downtown cool.

Style tip: Mix academia with attitude. Pair a structured blazer with chunky boots or add a pop of colour to your pleated skirt moment.

4. Metallic magic

This autumn, we’re turning up the shine. Metallic fabrics are everywhere, from silver midi skirts to gold bomber jackets. These pieces catch the light (and everyone’s attention) without feeling too “New Year’s Eve.”

Style tip: Keep your metallics daytime-friendly by pairing them with matte textures. Think silver skirt + oversized knit sweater = perfection.

5. Quiet luxury, loud effect

Think understated opulence; clean lines, quality fabrics, and minimalist silhouettes that whisper, not shout. Cashmere, silk, and structured leather are the key players here. The “old money” aesthetic continues to reign, but with modern tailoring and warm, neutral tones.

Style tip: Invest in timeless pieces like a camel coat, crisp white shirt, and leather loafers as they’ll carry you through every autumn for years.

6. Power of plaid

No fall is complete without plaid, but this year, designers are remixing it with brighter hues and bolder scales. Oversized checks, tartan trousers, and patchwork blazers bring this classic pattern back with a contemporary punch.

Style tip: Mix prints fearlessly as plaid pairs surprisingly well with stripes or florals when kept in the same colour family.

7. Leather weather (but softer)

Leather is having a major fashion moment. But now it's softer in texture and pastel in shade. Think blush leather trenches or olive-green pants. It’s edgy but elevated.

Style tip: Balance the sheen with cosy knits or denim to make your leather look autumn-ready instead of night-out-only.

8. Statement scarves and chunky knits

This season, accessories are the main event. Supersized scarves, cable-knit sweaters, and textured layers are bringing cosy couture to the streets. Knits are chunkier, sleeves are longer, and scarves are practically blankets and we’re not mad about it.

Style tip: Go for a tonal knit-on-knit look in creams or greys for a high-fashion, low-effort autumn vibe.

This fall is all about contrasts where bold meets subtle, classic meets futuristic. If you’re draping yourself in fiery reds or wrapping up in oversized knits, the message is clear: individuality is the season’s biggest trend. Forget playing it safe; mix eras, play with proportions, and own your autumn story.

