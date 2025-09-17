Denim on denim, also known as the “Canadian tuxedo,” has made a serious comeback and this time, it’s chic, polished, and runway-approved. Gone are the days when pairing jeans with a denim jacket was a fashion faux pas. Today, celebrities, influencers, and street-style stars are all embracing double denim, proving that this look can be versatile, flattering, and timeless. The key is to balance, contrast, and a touch of creativity. Denim on denim: 7 Style lessons from Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and more(Pinterest)

If you’ve always wanted to try denim on denim but were afraid of looking like you walked out of a cowboy movie, don’t worry. With the right tricks, you can pull off the trend with effortless style. Here’s your guide to making denim-on-denim work for any occasion with celeb inspo included.

1. Mix different washes

Wearing the exact same shade of denim top-to-bottom can look flat. Instead, play with contrast. Pair a light-wash chambray shirt with dark indigo jeans, or black skinny jeans with a faded denim jacket. The variation in tones creates visual balance and makes your outfit look intentional.

Style tip: Light denim on top, dark on the bottom, elongates the legs.

Celeb inspo: Deepika Padukone was spotted rocking a pale denim shirt with dark flared jeans, effortless yet chic.

2. Break it up with neutrals

If you’re nervous about going full double denim, add a neutral piece to break up the look. A white tee under your jacket, a beige trench coat, or a crisp blazer can soften the denim-on-denim effect while keeping it chic.

Style tip: White sneakers or tan heels are perfect footwear pairings to keep things minimal yet stylish.

Celeb inspo: Hailey Bieber often pairs her oversized denim jackets with a simple white crop top; casual, cool, and easy to recreate.

3. Play with silhouettes

Avoid wearing baggy denim top and bottom together as it can overwhelm your frame. Instead, balance proportions: skinny jeans with an oversized denim jacket, or wide-leg jeans with a fitted denim shirt. It’s all about harmony.

Style tip: Tuck in your top to define the waist and keep the look sharp.

Celeb inspo: Priyanka Chopra nailed this rule with her fitted denim shirt tucked into wide-leg jeans, finished with bold accessories.

4. Add statement accessories

Since denim is neutral, it’s the perfect canvas for standout accessories. Bold belts, layered necklaces, oversized hoops, or colourful handbags can instantly level up your look.

Style tip: A leather belt with a statement buckle works wonders for defining your outfit.

Celeb inspo: Kendall Jenner once added a pop of red lipstick and gold hoops to her double-denim look proving accessories can turn simple into stunning.

5. Experiment with denim dresses and jumpsuits

Denim-on-denim doesn’t have to mean jeans and jackets. A denim dress paired with a cropped denim jacket, or a jumpsuit styled with a contrasting denim belt or bag, can be a modern twist on the trend.

Style tip: Cinch your waist with a belt to add shape to denim-heavy outfits.

Celeb inspo: Alia Bhatt wore a denim jumpsuit with a cinched belt and sneakers youthful, practical, and stylish.

6. Use footwear to set the vibe

Shoes can completely transform your double-denim look. Sneakers give it a casual vibe, heels make it night-out ready, and boots add a chic, rugged touch.

Style tip: Metallic heels with denim? Instant glam.

Celeb inspo: Gigi Hadid paired boyfriend jeans with a denim jacket and silver heels; casual on top, party at the bottom.

7. Don’t forget the power of layers

Layering adds depth and polish. Try a denim shirt under a tailored blazer with jeans, or throw a trench coat over a denim-on-denim combo for that extra sophistication.

Style tip: A pop of colour in your layering piece (like a red coat or pastel blazer) keeps the look fresh.

Celeb inspo: Sonam Kapoor layered a denim shirt with a structured blazer and cropped jeans turning double denim into high-fashion.

Denim on denim is now a statement. By mixing washes, balancing fits, and adding accessories, you can transform this classic combo into something chic and runway-worthy. If you’re brunching with friends, heading to a concert, or dressing up for a casual date, double denim is versatile enough to take you anywhere. Go ahead and channel your inner fashionista, take cues from your favourite celebs, and double up on denim with confidence.

Similar stories for you:

Pandal-hopping in style: Why North Indians are just as excited for Durga Puja

6 times Deepika Padukone redefined Garba fashion with Bollywood movies

8 Stylish alternatives to jeans that will instantly upgrade your everyday looks

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.