Priyanka Chopra proves brown is back and beautiful at New York Fashion Week

When Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped into the Ralph Lauren show at the New York Fashion Week, she proved that brown is anything but basic. She walked in wearing an oversized blazer in warm, rich brown tones with strong structured shoulders and a deep plunging neckline, tailored yet daring. The blazer was belted at the waist to cinch the silhouette, giving a striking contrast between boldness and refinement. She paired it with a floor-grazing maxi skirt featuring tiered panels that created beautiful movement with each step. The monochrome brown outfit ranged from chocolate to chestnut hues, and she kept her accessories minimal: simple hoop earrings, gold rings, loose natural waves, and a bronze-toned makeup palette. Priyanka Chopra shows why brown is the best shade to stand out at New York Fashion Week((Instagram/ jerryxmimi))

Her look was about texture, silhouette, and confidence. In one outfit, she showed us how brown can turn heads, set trends, and become the statement piece of any wardrobe. Here’s why brown is now your must-wear shade, and how you can style it like Priyanka did.

1. Rich earth tones = Instant elegance

Brown in shades like chestnut, cocoa, and caramel brings warmth and luxury without shouting for attention. Priyanka’s ensemble did this masterfully, structured yet soft, polished yet approachable.

How to channel it: Try tonal dressing: Pair a brown blazer with a matching skirt or wide-leg pants. Pick rich fabrics like wool blends or silk-satin for added depth.

2. Monochrome magic with layers and panels

Her tiered maxi skirt with matching blazer created flow, texture, and depth while sticking to one colour palette. It’s a masterclass in how layering and paneling can elevate monochrome dressing.

How to channel it: Look for outfits with tiered hems, pleats, or panels. Or layer a long skirt under a blazer in the same shade to mimic methodical layering.

3. Belt it to define waist and shape

The belted blazer introduced shape, defining Priyanka’s waist amidst the oversized structure. It balanced the strong shoulders and roomy silhouette with femininity.

How to channel it: Even when wearing boxy tops or oversized items, use belts, wide leather belts or chain belts to add structure. Especially if you're doing a monochrome look.

4. Keep accessories minimal

She paired her power look with minimal gold hoops, rings, and loose hair—letting the outfit be the star. The bronze makeup said “glow,” not “glare.”

How to channel it: If your outfit is statement enough (texture + colour), go simple with accessories: one or two pieces (earrings or a ring), nude shoes, natural hairstyle.

5. Brown loves bronze makeup and shine

Her bronze makeup look complemented the brown tones, bringing warmth to her face and harmonising the whole look. When your clothes are rich and deep, your makeup can echo them subtly.

How to channel it: Use bronze or earthy eyeshadows, warm highlighter, brown or nude lips. Skip heavy contouring, let warmth lead.

6. Movement matters: Flow over structure

The tiered maxi skirt wasn’t just for show, it moved. When Priyanka walked, the skirt panels created a flow that made the outfit feel alive.

How to channel it: Choose skirts or dresses with panels, ruffles, or pleats. Even trousers with a wide leg or flowy fabric can give your outfit movement and drama.

7. Match your co-wearers

She and Nick Jonas wore matching tones, which elevated the power couple moment. Coordinating shades with your partner or group adds polish.

How to channel it: If you’re attending an event with someone (friend, partner), coordinate tones, not necessarily identical but complimentary: mocha + tan, chocolate + beige, etc.

Priyanka Chopra’s NYFW look brought brown back and made it unforgettable. With structure, texture, layers, and the right accessories, brown becomes a statement. Next time when you want to stand out without screaming for attention, wear brown. Watch the room quiet down in the best way possible.

