Best athleisure outfits for men and women: Best styles on Myntra; Shop top picks right here!

Welcome to the age of athleisure, where comfort and style meet in perfect harmony. This fashionable transformation has redrawn our options for dressing, blurring the boundaries between workout gear and everyday clothing. Whether you are dodging the crowded train or sipping your latte in a fancy cafe, athleisure will always make you look laid-back yet chic. These outfits are all about multi-function, taking you from workout to brunch with one easy change. Athleisure outfits go a long way in feeling a little dressy, and with a sporty edge, they give that casual yet chic look. The Best Athleisure Outfits for Men and Women

If you want to ‘get athleisure’, and want to refresh your closet, well, you are in for a treat! Myntra, India's biggest fashion hub, offers a great range of athleisure outfits to suit every taste and budget. Listed in this article are some of the trendy items, from sleek yoga leggings to brunch hoodies that layer well for a perfect day out! It's time to embrace the athleisure life! Here are our top recommendations to keep you cosy, stylish, and up for whatever the day has to throw at you!

Best Athleisure Outfits for Men

Let’s start by looking at some of the best athleisure outfits for men available on Myntra. Make sure to grab these before they are gone!

The Puma EVOSTRIPE Slim-Fit Track Pants are what you need to be one step ahead in your athleisure outfits wardrobe. The grey body complements the black stripes exceedingly well, making you look chic and comfy all day, every day. PUMA's dryCELL technology ensures that these pants keep their wearer dry and comfortable, making them one of the best options when the workout gets a bit too intense, or it’s just time to hang out. These pants have an elastic waistband and an inward drawcord that enhances the fit according to your choice.

Key Features

Moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry

Slim fit with an adjustable waistband for ultimate comfort

Side pockets for convenient storage

Benefits Stay dry, improved mobility, easy storage Fabric Cotton and polyester blend Perfect For Running, gym sessions, or casual wear

If comfort and performance are what you seek in athleisure outfits, this Nike Black Dri-FIT Miler Running T-shirt is it! As part of its structure, Dri-FIT keeps sweat away and keeps you dry, even during tough runs. The standard fit tee with long sleeves and a round neck is versatile enough to be at home in the face of training and casuals alike. Reflective trims further add to the stylish look of this tee that will keep you always visible, even while running in low-light settings. Layer it with a jacket or wear it alone; this t-shirt will keep you comfy and stylish.

Key Features

Dri-FIT technology for moisture control

Reflective trims for enhanced visibility

Lightweight and breathable

Benefits Stay dry, increased visibility, versatile wear Fabric 100% polyester Perfect For Running, workouts, or casual sportswear

Stay warm without sacrificing comfort during your workout with the HRX Rapid-Dry Training Sweatshirt. The charcoal grey pullover sweatshirt offers some amazing ergonomic features with rapid dry technology that keep you comfy and dry in the worst of workouts. The cool, classy long-sleeved gym wear has a stylish round neck and ribbed hems, making it just perfect for building an exercise look. Two insert pockets add more functionality to this chic item, perfect for layering while heading outdoors or for cool-climate gym days.

Key Features

Rapid-dry technology for moisture control

Ribbed hems for a snug fit

Two pockets for practicality

Benefits Stay dry, comfortable fit, easy layering Fabric Polyester Perfect For Outdoor workouts, training, or casual wear

Those days when you desire comfort with a dash of sophistication, the Adidas Sereno Track Jacket is there for you. It comes in a solid black, very simple track jacket design with a mock collar; and 3-stripes by Adidas going down the sleeves, thus no compromise whatsoever. It is made from 100% recycled polyester-a guaranteed statement of commitment toward sustainability. This athleisure outfit provides a straight hem along with a zippered closure but is able to provide warmth while weighing lightly for all-day wear. Whether you are spectating or participating, this jacket will give you the right mix of style and function.

Key Features

Made from 100% recycled polyester

Mock collar and a full-zip closure for adjustable comfort

Elasticated hem to retain warmth

Benefits Eco-friendly, versatile wear, sporty appeal Fabric 100% recycled polyester Perfect For Sports, outdoor activities, or casual wear

Get ready to move in style with this Reebok Active stretch Slim-Fit joggers. Black joggers are made from a blend of cotton-polyester and feature added spandex for stretch and comfort. They are great for workouts or weekend lounging. Mid-rise fit features an elastic waistband with an external drawcord for customisable comfort. Mesh-lined pockets provide a place for keeping your essentials. With the Reebok Archive logo on the leg, these joggers combine style with function, giving you everything you need for both performance and comfort.

Key Features

Active stretch fabric for added flexibility

Mid-rise waist with external drawcord for a secure fit

Mesh-lined pockets for breathable storage

Benefits Flexible movement, customisable fit, secure storage Fabric 65% cotton, 32% polyester, 3% spandex Perfect For Sports, gym sessions, or casual wear

Best Athleisure Outfits for Women

Ladies, here ends your wait for comfortable fashion. Here are our top athleisure outfits for you to explore. Check them out now!

If you're searching for the perfect pair of tights that combine functionality with style, look no further than the H&M DryMove Sports Tights. These are the epitome of comfort for whatever your activity happens to be, as they were made from moisture-wicking DryMove material. This means you will stay dry and comfortable while you move about; the sports tights feature a high waistband and wide waist to provide excellent support and flattery. They come with an open side pocket pair so that your phone or gym pass can easily reach you whenever you need them.

Key Features

DryMove fabric for moisture-wicking comfort

High waist for extra support

Side pockets for easy access to essentials

Benefits Stay dry, flattering fit, convenient storage Fabric 79% polyester, 21% elastane Perfect For Gym sessions, yoga, or casual outings

Enamor's Antimicrobial Slim Fit Yoga T-shirt is one of the best athleisure outfits that will let you conquer your day in style. This lightweight, 4-way stretch fabric allows maximum comfort and freedom of movement in this pink athleisure top. Antimicrobial finish fights odour-causing bacteria and keeps you fresh throughout the day. Developed with quick-dry technology that evaporates sweat fast, this top is suitable for high-intensity workouts or morning yoga sessions. Featuring a reflective graphic on the back, it puts some style to safety for evening runs where you feel as good as you look.

Key Features

Antimicrobial finish for long-lasting freshness

Quick-dry fabric to keep you cool

Slim fit for a flattering and comfortable embrace

Benefits Stay fresh, moisture control, stylish comfort Fabric Polyester and elastane blend Perfect For Yoga, gym, or casual athleisure wear

For a blend of functionality and style, the Roadster Mid Rise Cargo Sports Shorts are a perfect match. These purple shorts are designed for women who prioritise comfort without compromising on performance. These shorts are available in a mid-rise waist. The athleisure outfit includes a standard fit, elastic waistband and an external drawcord for adjusting to your desired fit. It features a moisture-wicking ability to provide dry comfort whether you are hitting the ground or engaging in any other type of intense activity. They are lightweight and breathable, allowing for the flexibility of a full motion of movement; therefore, they are durable and perfect for the gym, weekend hikes, or any number of activities.

Key Features

Moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry

Lightweight for maximum comfort

Flexible and durable for a wide range of activities

Benefits Stay dry, ease of movement, long-lasting wear Fabric Nylon Perfect For Outdoor activities, sports, or casual wear

Upgrade your comfort factor with Jockey's Super Combed Cotton Stretch Trackpants. Features a floral print on mauve-soft fabric, giving you comfort with its slim-fit and mid-rise elasticated waist. With their mix of super-combed cotton-elastane, these athleisure outfits provide plenty of stretch and comfort for everyday life. Two side pockets enhance the practicality of these casual trousers, perfect whether for the gym or lounging at home.

Key Features

Super-combed cotton for softness and stretch

Slim fit for a sleek look

Elastic waistband with drawstring for a customised fit

Benefits Soft comfort, flattering fit, practical storage Fabric Cotton-elastane stretch blend Perfect For Casual wear, gym, or lounging

Stay stylish and comfortable in the Monte Carlo Purple Tracksuit, perfect for both active days and relaxed moments. The mock collar sweatshirt offers a cosy fit with its zip closure and long sleeves. The same goes for the matching mid-rise pants due to the elasticated waistband with the drawstring for an adjustable fit. The tracksuit, in its cotton blend, aims at maximum comfort and durability. Besides these side pockets, this sporty ensemble does have good storage for one's essentials, making it one of the most practical athleisure outfits.

Key Features

Mock collar sweatshirt with zip closure for warmth and style

Mid-rise pants with adjustable waistband for comfort

Two pockets for convenient storage

Benefits Cosy fit, versatile wear, practical storage Fabric Cotton blend Perfect For Sports, outdoor activities, or casual lounging

Also read: Best women’s workout clothes on Myntra: Shop Blissclub and Cult; Over 50% off

Athleisure outfits are literally the ideal combination of fashion and efficient functionality, all while ensuring you look fabulous and stay comfortable when working out. It can be your gym session or when hanging out with friends and family. From men's joggers and hoodies to women's sports tights and travksuits, Myntra offers a wide range of variety in its offerings. Be comfortable and stylish with these top picks that will elevate your everyday wardrobe with some chic pieces of athleisure outfits!

Also read: Best running shoes for men and women on Myntra

FAQs on Best Athleisure Outfits for Men and Women Can I wear athleisure outside the gym? Absolutely! Athleisure outfits are all about versatility. Yes. It's that good! Whether you're running errands, sipping coffee or lounging around in these joggers, leggings, and hoodies, keep you comfortable and stylish without looking like you're in gym clothes all day.

How do I keep my athleisure looking fresh after workouts? Maintain athleisure looking good by washing in cold water and air drying if possible. Do not use fabric softeners, as it breaks down their chemical properties. Gentle detergents help maintain elasticity and colour.

What’s the best way to transition athleisure from workout to casual wear? Layering works like magic. Throw on a killer bomber jacket or an oversized cardigan with leggings or joggers and one of those stunning casual shoes you've got. This way, you have upgraded your outfit for literally any occasion.

Are there any athleisure pieces I can wear year-round? Yes! Items like moisture-wicking leggings, lightweight hoodies, and slim-fit joggers are great for every season. In colder months, you can easily layer with jackets and scarves, while in warmer weather, these pieces keep you cool and comfortable.

How can I ensure that my athleisure pieces stay comfortable during workouts? The key is to choose moisture-wicking, breathable fabrics that allow movement. Opt for items with four-way stretch, a good fit (not too tight or too loose), and added features like elastic waistbands or adjustable straps for maximum comfort during workouts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.