Best running shoes for men and women on Myntra: 10 affordable, lightweight, and perfect for every runner

Finding the perfect pair of running shoes can be a game-changer for anyone who loves to run, whether you're a casual jogger, marathon runner, or someone who enjoys an active lifestyle. The right running shoes not only improve performance but also prevent injuries and provide essential comfort during long runs. With so many options on the market, choosing the best running shoes can be overwhelming. From features like lightweight materials to durability and breathability, every runner has different needs.



That’s why we’ve compiled this detailed guide to help you find the ideal running shoes. We’ve reviewed top brands like Nike, Asics, Puma, Skechers, and Campus, and included shoes suitable for every runner, from affordable running shoes to premium options. Our comparisons focus on comfort, support, and price to ensure you get the most value for your investment. 10 best running shoes for men and women

In this article, we’ll delve into the top 10 best running shoes available on the market, showcasing key features, benefits, and specifications. Whether you’re looking for marathon running shoes or lightweight running shoes for daily jogging, you’ll find a pair here that meets your exact needs. Read on to find out which pair is the perfect match for your running journey.

1. Nike Men Quest 5 Road Running Shoes

The Nike Men Quest 5 Road Running Shoes are designed for runners who crave a balance of cushioning and responsiveness. Built for the road, they provide a breathable mesh upper that keeps your feet cool and comfortable during long runs. With soft foam cushioning in the midsole, you can expect a smooth, supportive ride that absorbs impact, reducing the strain on your joints. The durable rubber outsole enhances traction, ensuring stability on various surfaces. This pair is perfect for those seeking a versatile shoe for both daily runs and intense training sessions.

Specifications of Nike Men Quest 5 Road Running Shoes

Breathable mesh upper for ventilation.

Foam midsole for lightweight cushioning.

Durable rubber outsole for enhanced traction.

Lace-up closure for a secure fit.

Ideal for road running

2. Campus Men Grey Mesh Running Shoes

If you're looking for a budget-friendly option without compromising quality, the Campus Men Grey Mesh Running Shoes are a great choice. These shoes come with a lightweight mesh upper, offering superior breathability, which is crucial for hot weather or long-distance running. The cushioned insole provides excellent comfort and reduces the impact on your feet. With a textured outsole, these shoes deliver good grip, making them perfect for running on multiple terrains. Affordable and durable, this pair is perfect for those looking for comfortable daily trainers.

Specifications of Campus Men Grey Mesh Running Shoes

Lightweight mesh upper for breathability.

Cushioned insole for added comfort.

Textured outsole for enhanced grip.

Lace-up design for a snug fit.

Suitable for varied terrains.

3. Skechers Women Textured Go Run 400 Running Shoes

Known for their comfort, Skechers Go Run 400 Running Shoes are designed for women who want to combine style with performance. These lightweight shoes are ideal for both daily runs and casual wear. The upper mesh material provides excellent ventilation, while the responsive cushioning offers superb shock absorption, making them suitable for long-distance runs. The shoes are also flexible and adapt to the movement of your feet, ensuring a natural running motion.

Specifications of Skechers Women Textured Go Run 400 Running Shoes

Lightweight design for daily use.

Mesh upper for ventilation.

Responsive cushioning for shock absorption.

Flexible outsole for natural movement.

Ideal for casual running and walking.

4. Campus Men Black Running Shoes

The Campus Men Black Running Shoes are an affordable option for those who need a durable and stylish pair of running shoes. Made with a breathable mesh upper, these shoes ensure your feet stay cool and dry during intense workouts. The cushioned footbed offers comfort, while the flexible sole allows for free movement, making this pair perfect for high-energy training or casual runs.

Specifications of Campus Men Black Running Shoes

Mesh upper for breathability.

Cushioned footbed for comfort.

Flexible sole for free movement.

Lace-up design for a secure fit.

Ideal for high-energy workouts.

5. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Women Mesh Running Shoes

These HRX by Hrithik Roshan running shoes are designed for women who prioritize style and comfort. The lightweight mesh upper offers excellent breathability, while the cushioned sole ensures a comfortable stride. Perfect for casual runs and workouts, these shoes also feature a flexible outsole for better grip and support. Whether you’re running on the road or hitting the gym, these shoes are versatile enough to meet all your fitness needs.

Specifications of HRX by Hrithik Roshan Women Mesh Running Shoes

Lightweight mesh upper for breathability.

Cushioned sole for comfort.

Flexible outsole for better grip.

Lace-up closure for a secure fit.

Suitable for road running and gym workouts.

6. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Women Black Mesh Running Sports Shoes

Offering both style and performance, the HRX by Hrithik Roshan Women Black Mesh Running Shoes are a great option for those who want a versatile pair for different activities. The mesh upper allows for proper air circulation, keeping your feet cool, while the cushioned sole provides comfort for long-duration wear. These shoes also come with a sturdy outsole that ensures grip on various surfaces, making them suitable for running, walking, and workouts.

Specifications of HRX by Hrithik Roshan Women Black Mesh Running Sports Shoes

Mesh upper for air circulation.

Cushioned sole for comfort during long runs.

Sturdy outsole for grip on multiple surfaces.

Lace-up closure for a customized fit.

Suitable for walking, running, and workouts.

7. Nike Men Solid Revolution 6 Next Nature Road Running Shoes

Designed for sustainability, the Nike Men Solid Revolution 6 Next Nature Road Running Shoes are made from at least 20% recycled materials. These shoes offer a smooth ride, thanks to the cushioned midsole, and are lightweight enough for everyday wear. The breathable upper keeps your feet cool during long-distance runs, while the rubber outsole provides grip on wet and dry surfaces. These shoes are perfect for eco-conscious runners looking for comfort and performance in one package.

Specifications of Nike Men Solid Revolution 6 Next Nature Road Running Shoes

Made from 20% recycled materials.

Cushioned midsole for a smooth ride.

Breathable upper for ventilation.

Rubber outsole for enhanced grip.

Lightweight and eco-friendly.

8. Asics Men White Solid Woven Design Gel Contend 4B Running Shoes

Asics is known for its performance-driven designs, and the Gel Contend 4B Running Shoes are no exception. These shoes come with gel technology that absorbs shock, making them ideal for marathon runners or long-distance athletes. The woven upper provides durability, while the cushioned sole ensures comfort during long runs. With an outsole designed for traction, these shoes are suitable for various terrains and offer excellent support and grip.

Specifications of Asics Men White Solid Woven Design Gel Contend 4B Running Shoes

Gel technology for shock absorption.

Woven upper for durability.

Cushioned sole for long-distance comfort.

Outsole designed for traction.

Ideal for marathon runners.

9. Campus Women Black Mesh Running Shoes

The Campus Women Black Mesh Running Shoes are designed for budget-conscious runners who still want good performance. These shoes feature a breathable mesh upper that keeps your feet cool, even during long runs. The cushioned footbed ensures comfort, while the textured outsole provides grip, making these shoes ideal for daily runs or workouts. Lightweight and affordable, this pair is perfect for beginners.

Specifications of Campus Women Black Mesh Running Shoes

Breathable mesh upper for ventilation.

Cushioned footbed for comfort.

Textured outsole for grip.

Lace-up closure for a secure fit.

Suitable for beginners.

10. Puma Men Scorch Runner V2 Woven Design Sports Running Shoes

Puma’s Scorch Runner V2 Running Shoes are designed to provide both style and performance. The woven upper material offers durability and breathability, while the cushioned midsole ensures comfort during long-distance runs. With a sturdy outsole, these shoes offer great traction on various surfaces, making them perfect for both road and trail running. The modern design and affordable price make these shoes a great option for fashion-conscious runners who don’t want to compromise on performance.

Specifications of Puma Men Scorch Runner V2 Woven Design Sports Running Shoes

Woven upper for breathability and durability.

Cushioned midsole for long-distance comfort.

Sturdy outsole for grip on multiple surfaces.

Lace-up closure for a customized fit.

Ideal for road and trail running.

How to find the perfect running shoes

Choosing the right running shoes is all about understanding your running needs. If you're a beginner, look for lightweight running shoes with good cushioning for comfort. If you're into long-distance or marathon running, go for shoes with shock-absorbing technology, like Asics Gel or Nike Revolution. Budget-conscious buyers can opt for Campus or HRX shoes that offer great value for money without compromising on essential features.

