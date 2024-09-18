Myntra Sale: Up to 90% off on perfumes, lipsticks, moisturisers, shampoos, serums, and more

The biggest fashion e-commerce platform, Myntra, is all set to begin its big fashion festival, which is set to start September 25 onward. The sale would be offering lucrative deals and discounts on its wide range of fashion and beauty products. From skincare products like moisturisers, lotions, face serums, to the haircare range including shampoos, conditioners, hair serums, and then makeup essentials such as lipsticks, foundation, concealers, the list of products on discount just goes on. And if you too are planning to stock up your wardrobe with the latest winter skin and hair care products, this sale is for you. Myntra beauty sale: Up to 90% off on all beauty products

So, let's check out what the lifestyle and fashion giant has to offer to you during its big fashion festival sale. Here are the curtain raiser deals for you.

Fragrances at up to 90% off:

Let's admit it, we all love to smell good and of course, a nicely perfumed body is a big turn-on! So, step into a world of fragrance that speaks to your unique essence. Whether you prefer fresh floral notes, warm woody undertones, or a bold oriental blend, Myntra's collection of perfumes offers something for everyone. Discover a scent that captures your mood, making every day feel extraordinary. Have a look at our top fragrances for both men and women at up to 90% off to find your perfect match:





Perfume for men:

SKINN by Titan Unisex Nude & Steele EDP Fragrance Gift Set

JAGUAR Men Classic Black Eau De Toilette

DAVIDOFF Men Cool Water Intense EDP

Salvatore Ferragamo Men F Pour Homme Black Eau De Toilette

Tommy Hilfiger Men Impact Long Lasting Eau De Toilette



Perfume for women:

SKINN by Titan Women Sheer Fragrance Eau De Parfum

GUESS Women Seductive EDT Spray

Victoria's Secret Women Bombshell Fine Fragrance Mist

Police Women To be Tattoo Art Eau De Parfum Natural Spray

United Colors of Benetton Women United Dreams Together Eau de Toilette



So, what’s your signature scent?



Also Read: Best hair growth serums: Say goodbye to hair thinning with the top 10 picks

Skincare:

Glow from within with the curated range of skincare essentials that the fashion giant has to offer. Whether you're targeting hydration, anti-ageing, or acne solutions, there are skincare products to help you achieve a radiant complexion. Explore our customized skincare regimens based on your skin type and concerns, or take our skin analysis to get personalized recommendations. Feel the difference with gentle, nourishing formulas designed to reveal your best skin yet.

What’s your skin craving today?

Olay vitamin C Face Cream

MCaffeine Sustainable vitamin C Green Tea Face Serum

Biotique Papaya Deep Cleanse Visibly Flawless Skin Face Wash

Plum 3% Niacinamide Alcohol-Free Toner

Pilgrim 24K Gold Skin Brightening Face Mask

Also Read: Best skin lightening serums: Explore top 10 choices to reduce pigmentation and get radiant skin

Hair Care:

Give yourself a nice hair treatment to wave off that stress from your mind. Transform your hair into its healthiest, most vibrant self with this complete hair care range. From shampoos and conditioners to intensive treatments and styling products, Myntra has got everything you need to nurture your locks. Want voluminous curls or sleek, straight strands? Check out the extensive hair care range below.

What’s your ultimate hair goal?

LOreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Serum

LOreal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo with Gold Quinoa

Soulflower Rosemary Lavender Healthy Hair Oil

BBLUNT Advanced Smoothening with Keratin & Hyaluronic Acid Conditioner

Garnier Color Naturals Creme Light Brown Hair Color

Men's Grooming:

Up your grooming routine with high-performance products designed specifically for men. From invigorating face washes and beard oils to strong-hold styling gels, our men's grooming collection helps you look and feel your best. Get expert tips on grooming techniques or explore curated sets that simplify your daily routine. Achieve a sharp, clean look with minimal effort.

Ready to up your grooming game?

BEARDO Men Godfather Lite Beard & Mustache Oil

Philips MG3724/30 All-In-One Multigroomer Trimmer

Ustraa Mooch & Beard Oil for Healthy Beard

Beardhood Men Hair Volume Powder Wax

URBANGABRU Men Rebel Hair Wax & Hair Spray

Makeup at up to 90% off:

Women don't dare to step out without putting on their favourite lip colour or applying Kohl, and if you can relate to this, then time to unleash your creativity with Myntra's versatile makeup collection. From flawless foundations that create the perfect base to vibrant lip colours that make a bold statement, it has everything you need to express your unique beauty. Need help finding your perfect shade? Get ready to elevate your beauty routine with bold and beautiful makeup that enhances your best features.

Ready to play with colours?



M.A.C MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick

Charmacy Milano Set & Fix Weightless Matte Vegan Loose Powder

Chambor My Match SPF 15 Skin Fusion Serum Foundation

M.A.C Studio Radiance Moisturizing+Illuminating Silky Primer

Colors Queen Galaxy Glitz Nail Lacquer

Eye Makeup:

Your eyes are the window to the entire world and hence it's time to accentuate your eyes with mesmerizing eyeshadows, bold eyeliners, and volumizing mascaras. Whether you’re going for a natural look with soft neutrals or a dramatic, smoky eye for a night out, we’ve got you covered. Not sure how to create the perfect winged liner or achieve that sultry eye look? Check out these eye makeup products for those smokey and bold look that would stand out.

How will you define your eyes today?

Maybelline New York The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette

M.A.C Liquidlast 24-Hour Waterproof Eye Liner

M.A.C In Extreme Dimension 24hr Kajal Eye Liner

PROLIXR Professional Makeup Brush Set

Revlon Eye & Lip Makeup Remover

Body Care:

Craving a nice body massage or a great spa after a hectic week? Time to indulge your body in luxurious care with the vast collection of nourishing lotions, soothing body washes, and exfoliating scrubs on Myntra. Whether you're looking for deep hydration or a refreshing burst of energy, our body care line offers everything you need for pampered, silky-smooth skin. Pamper yourself with rich scents and soft textures that turn everyday routines into spa-like experiences.

Ready to treat your skin from head to toe?

MCaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub

Plum BodyLovin Everythin Plum Vegan Non-Drying Shower Gel

LOccitane en Provence Ultra Rich Shea Butter Body Lotion

KAMA AYURVEDA Unisex Cold-Pressed Organic Neem Oil

Ponds Sun Miracle Protect & Brighten SPF 50 PA+++ Niacinamide Light Body Sunscreen

What is Myntra Fashion Festival?

Myntra Fashion Festival is an exclusive shopping event offering massive discounts and deals on a wide range of fashion items, including clothing, accessories, footwear, beauty products, and more. The festival showcases the latest trends and collections from top brands, allowing customers to refresh their wardrobe with the best offers.

Are there any special offers or deals during the festival?

Yes, during the Big Fashion Festival, you can avail of:

Up to 80% off on select items

Bank and wallet offers for additional discounts

Buy 1, Get 1 (B1G1) offers

Flash sales, combo offers, and price drops

Special coupons and promo codes





How can I participate in the Myntra Big Fashion Festival?

To participate, simply log into your Myntra account on the app or website. You can browse through the discounted items, add them to your cart, and make your purchase during the sale period. Make sure to check for any early access or preview options.

FAQ for Myntra beauty sale When is the Myntra Big Fashion Festival starting? The Myntra Big Fashion Festival is starting 25 September onward. However, a curtain raiser deals has already begun.

What payment methods are available? You can pay using credit/debit cards, UPI, net banking, wallets (like Paytm or PhonePe), and cash on delivery (COD), depending on your location.

Are there any additional benefits for Myntra Insiders? Yes, Myntra Insiders (loyalty program members) often receive special perks like early access to the sale, extra discounts, and faster delivery during the Big Fashion Festival. You can join the Insider program to enjoy these benefits.

What types of products are available during the Big Fashion Festival? The sale covers a wide range of categories, including men’s, women’s, and kids’ fashion, beauty products, footwear, accessories, home décor, and personal care items. Discounts are available on popular brands like Nike, Adidas, H&M, Puma, Levi’s, Biba, and many more.

Can I return or exchange items bought during the Big Fashion Festival? Yes, Myntra’s standard return and exchange policies apply to items bought during the festival. You can initiate returns or exchanges through the app, depending on the product and its return window. Always check the return policy before purchasing.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.