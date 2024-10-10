Best women’s workout clothes on Myntra: Shop Blissclub and Cult; Offers at over 50% off

You may be a regular gym goer, a yoga practitioner, or a sportswoman, a perfect clothing is ideal to enhance your efforts. To make your active movements more comfortable, go for sports and activewear. Every apparel under the women’s sports and activewear category is designed to make you feel confident in every stretch and movement you perform. Thus, with the best women’s workout clothes, you can run the extra mile, do perfect squats or practice your yoga exercises. Get ready to elevate your activewear wardrobe to the next level. Best women’s workout clothes: Top activewear picks

Today’s fitness fashion goes beyond offering quality fabric and the right fitting. They also give you an excellent blend of style and functionality in every activewear. The best women’s workout clothes ensure you the maximum flexibility and moisture-wicking properties that keep you cool. You can experience all these features by getting your activewear from top brands. Blissclub and Cult are the two premium brands that give all sports and activewear for women in top quality and also enhanced by perfect advancements. Here comes the perfect opportunity to revamp your workout clothes at great deals. Shop your activewear from Blissclub and Cult from Myntra and get discounts of 50% or more on all the best women’s workout clothes from these brands.

Best Women’s Workout Clothes At 50% Off or More

Your Myntra purchase is made better with our curated list. Get outstanding discounts on shopping for your activewear from top brands Blissclub and Cult. Purchase the best women’s workout clothes from these brands on Myntra and get an offer of 50% or more.

Blissclub Activewear Collection

Imagine a brand that focuses completely on women's clothing! Yes, Blissclub is one such premium brand that exclusively provides women's clothes. In that line, this brand also actively offers the best women’s workout clothes. Every apparel in their collection is known for its excellent quality, comfort and tailored fit. When it comes to women’s activewear, Blissclub possesses a wide range of varieties like track pants, shorts, capris and many workout clothes.

Your yoga practices can be made more comfortable with Blissclub’s yoga tights. The ultimate need for yoga clothing is its stretchability and breathability. However, those features are excellently achieved in this best women’s workout clothes- Tights. These tights are made of polyester fabric, so you can stretch the way you prefer and have a fulfilled yoga experience. Its high-rise fit with an elasticated waistband lets it stay comfortable on your waist and supports your flexible movements. Also, it's easy to wear these tights on and off even when you are hurry to your practice sessions. In addition, its ankle lengths allow you to get into your sneakers easily without rolling up the tights’ hem. Its seamless and no-chafing design makes it preferable for yoga practices.

Suitable For Yoga and Aerobics Washing Method Machine wash Fabric Polyester and spandex

This oversized T-shirt can accompany your active workout days or sports time to have a blissful experience. This T-shirt is predominantly made of cotton fabric; it remains soft on your skin and is lightweight to wear for a long time. Also, this fabric ensures offering you fine breathability throughout your stretches or workouts and absorbs the sweat to keep you cool and dry. In addition, it remains 10 times more durable to withstand daily wear and tears, so you can wear this T-shirt without worrying about damage during workouts. The short sleeves of this T-shirt are designed to give you the ultimate freedom of movement during your workouts.

Suitable For Workouts, running and other sports Washing Method Machine wash Fabric Cotton and spandex

Whether you do aerobic stretches, intense workouts, or running, try this tank top and enjoy your movements without any restrictions. Made of nylon material, this tank top exhibits exceptional moisture-wicking properties. Thus, you can stay free from sweat and keep your workout time more cool and dry. Also, this fabric features fine stretchability and durability, making it one of the best women’s workout clothes. Its sleeveless style and sporty back strap give you the comfort of unrestricted movements. Whether layered under jackets or worn solo, this tank top is an ideal choice for every fitness enthusiastic women.

Suitable For Workouts, running, yoga and other sports Washing Method Machine wash Fabric Nylon

Try Blissclub’s capris to make your intense workout routine and cycling more comfortable and stylish. Without being too long or too short, these capris offer you a nominal length that extends below your knees. As these capris are made of Blissclub’s signature CloudSoft fabric, you can expect superb comfort with every movement. This fabric remains soft on your skin and also absorbs the sweat. Featuring a super high and wide waistband, these capris offer a good fit and support. Also, it is designed with curve sculpting seams and crotch gussets to make the wear an ideal addition to your activewear wardrobe. With the presence of a deep side packet and a zipped-back packet, you can keep your belongings safe while cycling or working out.

Suitable For Workouts, running, cycling and other sports Washing Method Machine wash Fabric Polyester and spandex

These Blissclub sports shorts offer the ultimate comfort and style to your active lifestyle. Offering a high-rise waist, these shorts give you a flattering fit and extra coverage. Thus, you can have a confident workout session. Also, with its elastic waistband exhibiting a slip-on closure, you can easily wear them on and off even during your hurry. The presence of zipped side pockets allows you to store small items like smartphones, keys and AirPods. Your belongings are secured safely with a zipper closure that doesn’t fall out during your workouts or running. In addition, the fabric features a UV finish coating, making it one of the best women’s workout clothes.

Suitable For Workouts, running, cycling and other sports Washing Method Machine wash Fabric Nylon and spandex

Cult Activewear Collection

Every activewear in Cult is designed to offer the ultimate comfort and support to every fitness and sports enthusiast. When it comes to its range of collections for women, it doesn’t restrict to track pants and T-shirts. It is also extended widely like tank tops, joggers, sweatshirts, tracksuits, shorts and many more. Although you can expect exceptional quality and durability in its collection, the brand also values a stylish look. Thus, your various workout routines can be efficiently accompanied by Cult collections, making it one of the brands providing the best women’s workout clothes. Here are some of Cult’s women’s workout outfits.

These joggers from Cult can well accompany your active lifestyle. With a blended composition of cotton and polyester in these joggers, you can enjoy the benefits of both fabrics. Its soft fabric lets these joggers remain gentle on your skin, offering fine breathability. At the same time, its polyester part ensures in providing you with the required stretchabilty to carry on your workout and sports flexibly. The regular fit and ribbed cuffs give you comfortable wear without tightening your thighs. With the thoughtful design of its inner drawcord, you can easily adjust the fit on your waist inwards while exhibiting a clean, elasticised waist outside. In addition, its slant pocket gives you the convenience of carrying your belongings and allows you to go hands-free.

Suitable For Workouts, running, cycling and other sports Washing Method Machine wash at 30 degrees Celcius. Do not bleach Fabric Cotton and polyester

Whether you perform aerobic exercise or numerous squats, these tights retain their texture and recover their shape without losing their elasticity. Also, this stretchability offers a full range of motion in all directions, making it one of the best women’s workout clothes. Its high-rise waistband gives you optimal support and coverage with every movement you carry on. Since this waistband has a hidden drawstring, you can easily tighten or loosen the fit at your convenience while exhibiting a clean waist look with drawstrings inwards. Also, this waistband prevents the rolling down of the tights during intense and continuous workouts.

Suitable For Workouts, running and cycling Washing Method Machine wash at 30 degrees Celcius. Do not bleach Fabric Polyester

Make a wise decision in the selection of the best women’s workout clothes by getting this Cult’s active T-shirt. This T-shirt offers you the comfort of flexibility and stretchability at the same time. As it exudes a pure polyester fabric, it remains lightweight, making it an ideal choice for your activities. Also, this fabric exerts excellent moisture-wicking properties that absorb sweat and keep you dry during your workout. With its regular fit, you can have a relaxed wear without feeling it too tight which restricts your movements. Pair it with sports shorts or joggers and make your active lifestyle a reliable one.

Suitable For Workouts, running, cycling and other sports Washing Method Machine wash at 30 degrees Celcius. Do not bleach. Wash with like colours Fabric Polyester

Your activewear wardrobe becomes complete with the excellent addition of this tank top. Featuring a blend of nylon and spandex fabric, this tank top gives a ribbed comfort. This allows you to stretch to the full range without any restrictions. Also, this fabric remains durable long, even on continuous stretches. It remains soft on your skin and moulds elegantly to your body’s contour. With its racerback design, your workouts can be complemented by unrestricted movements. Although it offers all the required comfort for your active lifestyle, its sculpted fit enhances it as one of the best women’s workout clothes.

Suitable For Workouts, running, cycling, yoga and other sports Washing Method Machine wash Fabric Nylon and spandex

Make use of this Cult sweatshirt to carry on with your active lifestyle efficiently. Its cotton fabric with a polyester blend stays soft on your skin. Thus, you can have comfortable wear during your exercises. The fine blend of the fabrics enhances this sweatshirt’s features with its effective stretchability, durability and moisture-wicking properties. Its long sleeves with ribbed hem give a sturdy fit to your hand that prevents rolling up of the sleeves while working out. The front kangaroo pockets add extra functionality to this sweatshirt.

Suitable For Workouts and other sports Washing Method Machine wash Fabric Cotton and polyester

Product Ratings

Products Ratings Blissclub Women High-Rise Ankle Length Yoga Tights 4.6 Blissclub Moisture Wicking Oversized Sports T-shirt 4.6 Blissclub Round Neck Tank Top 4.4 Blissclub Women Sangria High Waist The Ultimate Capris with 2 Pockets 4.8 Blissclub Women Relaxed Fit High-Rise Sports Shorts 5 CULT All Day Comfort Joggers 3.9 CULT Women Solid Performance Tights 4.5 CULT Logo Active T-shirt 4.5 CULT Solid Racerback Tank Top 4.7 CULT Pullover Sweatshirt 4.1

Myntra gives you the perfect opportunity to upgrade your workout wardrobe with premium activewear from Blissclub and Cult at incredible discounts of 50% or more. Whether you're into yoga, running, or strength training, these brands offer stylish, comfortable, and performance-driven pieces to enhance your fitness journey. Don't miss out on these unbeatable deals—refresh your collection with these best women’s workout clothes that keep you motivated, both inside and outside the gym!

FAQ Which is the better women’s workout clothes- track pants or joggers? Both apparel are best for women’s workout sessions but differ only in the activity they perform. For running or cardio, track pants are the best as they give a relaxed fit. Whereas, if you are a yoga practitioner or perform strength training, go for joggers, as they offer a snug and tapered fit.

Do active women’s T-shirts offer the utmost flexibility required for workouts? Yes, they offer the necessary flexibility as they are made of lightweight, stretchable, and moisture-wicking fabrics that move with the body. Thus, you can ensure a full range of motion during workouts, providing comfort and breathability for all activities.

Which type of activewear is suitable for my aerobic exercise? For aerobic exercise, choose breathable, moisture-wicking activewear that allows flexibility and comfort. Opt for fitted leggings or shorts paired with a lightweight T-shirt or tank top.

Which type of leggings should I choose for an active women’s lifestyle? While choosing the best sports leggings, look for features like high-waist, moisture-wicking fabric, and four-way stretch for comfort, support, and flexibility during workouts.

Can workout clothes be my casual outfit? Yes, they can. The latest trends make it stylish to wear workout clothes, like leggings and sports jackets, outside the gym as well.

