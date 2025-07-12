Fitness expert Namrata Purohit tells you how to choose the right sports bra for every kind of workout

When it comes to workouts, most of us focus on leggings, sneakers, or that cute tank top but fitness expert Namrata Purohit wants you to focus on what really matters first: the sports bra. Namrata Purohit’s ultimate guide: The right sports bra for every kind of workout(Pexels)

If you're holding a plank, dancing it out, or sprinting towards a personal best, the wrong bra can lead to discomfort, poor posture, or even injury. The right one, though? Game-changing. Here’s Namrata’s expert advice on how to choose the perfect sports bra based on your workout intensity—so you stay supported and stylish, every rep of the way.

Low-impact workouts (Pilates, yoga, barre):

Support level: Low

Style to choose: Lightly padded, seamless, and stretchable bras

Namrata says: “For low-intensity workouts, comfort comes first. Choose bras that move with your body and don’t restrict your breathing or stretch.”

Look for soft straps and breathable fabrics that feel like a second skin. A scoop neck or bralette style often works beautifully here.

Medium-impact workouts (Strength training, Zumba, power walks):

Support level: Medium

Style to choose: Compression bras with racerbacks or wide straps

Namrata says: “For workouts that involve bursts of movement or light jumps, you need a bit more control. Think balance between comfort and structure.”

Opt for bras with moulded cups or removable padding that offer shape and definition.

High-impact workouts (HIIT, running, crossfit, cardio):

Support level: High

Style to choose: Maximum compression, full-coverage cups, and strong underbands

Namrata says: “This is when you need no-bounce confidence. Look for bras with adjustable straps and thick bands that hold everything in place.”

Zipper-fronts, encapsulated cups, and moisture-wicking fabrics are your best friends here.

For all-day activewear (Workout + errands + coffee run):

Support level: Medium to High

Style to choose: Ribbed crop tops, strappy backs, trendy textures

Namrata says: “Some days, your bra needs to multitask—support during the workout, but still look stylish enough for post-gym plans.”

These hybrid styles offer support plus streetwear appeal.

Namrata Purohit, who has trained celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, emphasises the importance of moisture-wicking, quick-dry materials—especially in humid climates or sweat-heavy sessions. “Cotton may feel soft, but it traps moisture. Look for nylon, spandex, or polyester blends that dry quickly and reduce chafing.”

Bra Care 101:

Always hand wash or use a lingerie bag for machine wash.

Never use fabric softeners—they ruin the elastic fibres.

Air-dry only—heat damages stretch.

Proper care = longer life + better support.



A sports bra is a support system (literally and figuratively) for your body. Namrata Purohit believes that when you wear the right bra, you move better, feel stronger, and focus more. So next time you're shopping for workout gear, don’t just pick what looks good; pick what works for your body and your goals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.