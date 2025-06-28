Shah Rukh Khan’s 5 most iconic looks that live in our heads rent-free: Take inspo from the Bollywood superstar

He’s not just the King of Bollywood, he’s the king of iconic fashion moments. Whether he’s serenading in mustard fields or brooding in a black suit with killer intensity, Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t just act, he dresses the part. And somehow, every look ends up in pop culture history. Shah Rukh Khan’s 5 most iconic looks that live in our heads rent-free(Pinterest)

From cardigan-wearing charmers to full-blown gangsters in designer shades, here are 5 unforgettable SRK looks that shaped our style sense, our romantic fantasies, and our outfit inspo for years to come.

1. The sweater-over-shoulders vibe – Mohabbatein

1. The sweater-over-shoulders vibe – Mohabbatein(Pinterest)

Ah, Raj Aryan Malhotra; music teacher, hopeless romantic, and king of the cardigan. SRK made layering sweaters over shirts look like the uniform of emotionally mature, poetry-loving dreamboys. Bonus points if the sweater was beige and the shirt crisp white. The look screamed "strict school with soft boy energy."

2. Leather jacket and cowbell – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

2. Leather jacket and cowbell – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Pinterest)

Raj’s brown leather jacket + charm + cowbell combo is practically the national uniform of Indian romance. Whether he was sipping wine in Europe or waiting at the train station, this look became a whole identity. SRK didn’t just wear that jacket — he built a cinematic legacy in it.

3. Sharp black suits and killer sunglasses – Don

3. Sharp black suits and killer sunglasses – Don(Pinterest)

You can’t talk SRK fashion without bowing to Don. The man turned every tailored black-on-black suit into a power move. Add some designer shades and a smirk, and you had a style that meant serious business (and possibly international crime). Nobody looked this good being bad.

4. Rahul’s rich-boy casual – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

4. Rahul’s rich-boy casual – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham(Pinterest)

White-on-white, sweater tied around shoulders, designer sunglasses inside the house—SRK as Yashvardhan’s heir gave us the most stylish NRI wardrobe ever. No one’s pulled off a shawl over a kurta quite like this K3G legend. He made luxury look so effortless, you forgot he was mourning his brother’s absence (kinda).

5. New York street smart – Kal Ho Naa Ho

5. New York street smart – Kal Ho Naa Ho(Pinterest)

Red turtlenecks. Long overcoats. That iconic “6 din, ladki in” hoodie. Aman Mathur in Kal Ho Naa Ho was the perfect blend of warm, witty, and wearable. If he was running along the Hudson or cracking jokes in a bookstore, his wardrobe was every urban desi’s winter dream.

Shah Rukh Khan didn’t just give us characters, he gave us closet goals. From Swiss Alps to Soho, his looks are stitched into the fabric of Indian pop culture. And while trends may come and go, these SRK fits? Eternal.

