Kareena Kapoor’s 5 most iconic movie looks that still rule our fashion mood boards

If Bollywood had a fashion queen, Kareena Kapoor would rule the throne; draped in sequins, strutting in stilettos, with a wind machine on standby. From college corridors to spy missions, every Bebo character has had a wardrobe that became the moment. Kareena Kapoor’s 5 most iconic movie looks that still rule fashion mood boards(Pinterest)

She dressed her way into pop culture history. Kareena Kapoor defined eras with her fashion. Let’s check out 5 unforgettable looks that gave Bollywood its most stylish chapters and fans their lifelong style crush.

1. Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

She entered college like a Y2K fashion storm; metallic crop tops, fur-trimmed jackets, micro minis, and more sass than a runway can handle. Poo made pink cool, turned Diwali lehengas into fashion statements, and gave every teenage girl a new aesthetic to obsess over. Her unapologetic glam is still unmatched.

1. Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham(Pinterest)

2. Geet in Jab We Met

Nobody does comfy-cute quite like Geet. Long tees over patiala salwars, colourful dupattas, chunky bangles—her wardrobe screamed vibrant desi drama. Whether she was running away from home or dancing in the rain, Geet’s look felt effortlessly real and refreshingly stylish. A true icon of everyday fashion.

2. Geet in Jab We Met (Pinterest)

3. Mahi in Heroine

Mahi’s world was all about high drama and higher heels. Her fashion swung from glittering gowns to oversized sunglasses and sleek power dressing. It wasn’t just about looking good—it was about owning every room she walked into. Fierce, flawed, and fabulous, Mahi’s fashion was the emotional rollercoaster of her story.

3. Mahi in Heroine(Pinterest)

4. Pooja in Tashan

Bebo’s transformation in Tashan became national news. Her size-zero look—low-rise jeans, bikinis, knotted tops—turned every scene into a style statement. Whether it was a desert chase or a poolside stroll, Pooja oozed confidence. This was Bebo at her boldest, giving India its first true taste of body-sculpted fashion.

4. Pooja in Tashan(Pinterest)

5. Iram in Agent Vinod

Undercover never looked this good. Iram’s spy chic was all about trench coats, sleek sarees, and cool-toned minimalism. Her olive green drape and smoky eyes gave off serious femme fatale vibes. The styling was subtle yet commanding—a perfect balance of mystery and glamour.

5. Iram in Agent Vinod(Pinterest)

Kareena she transforms clothes into pop culture landmarks. From playful desi to power glam, her onscreen fashion has inspired closets and conversations alike. In every look, she’s not just the heroine, she is the mood!

