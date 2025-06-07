Sara Ali Khan ethnic wear wardrobe goals: Stylish Indian picks inspired by the diva

When it comes to ethnic fashion with a royal-meets-relatable vibe, Sara Ali Khan knows how to serve it with grace and glam. She’s the kind of diva who can go from a puja at home to a red-carpet sangeet without missing a style beat. Sara Ali Khan ethnic wear wardrobe goals: Stylish Indian wear picks inspired by the diva(Pinterest)

Be it a regal lehenga or a breezy kurta set, Sara Ali Khan’s traditional wear looks are a masterclass in modern Indian fashion. From intricate embroidery to bold colours, she mixes old-world charm with a Gen-Z edge and it’s giving desi dulhan energy, every single time.

Top 4 Sara Ali Khan ethnic wear looks to recreate now!

Purple and gold suit – Royalty meets realness

Purple and gold suit – Royalty meets realness (Pinterest)

In this stunning combination of deep purple and metallic gold, Sara Ali Khan looks like she stepped out of a Mughal-e-Azam reboot. The richness of the silk, the zari detailing, and that simple yet regal dupatta scream royal blood, but in a girl-next-door way. With minimal makeup, jhumkas, and her signature grace, she brings majesty to the mundane. Desi dressing with the poise of a princess!

This aubergine suit is a whole royal mood with its subtle sheen and classic gold zari detailing. The silhouette is straight-cut elegance, giving you that effortless grace just like Sara’s. It’s regal enough for a wedding but comfy enough for a family dinner.

These mojaris are the final flourish your royal look needs; glittery, embroidered, and absolutely heirloom-worthy. The kind of footwear that turns every walk into a runway twirl.



Multicoloured saree – Rang birangi realness

Multicoloured saree – Rang birangi realness(Pinterest)

Trust Sara to turn a classic saree into a full-on fashion moment. This multicoloured drape was nothing short of Atrangi Reon fabric; vibrant, experimental, and unapologetically fun. Paired with sleek hair, oxidised jewellery, and that cheeky smile, she looked like a walking Holi ad shot in a fashion magazine.

A riot of colours in soft, flowy fabric;this saree captures Sara's playful spirit. Whether you’re twirling at a sangeet or lighting up a brunch, this one’s bound to earn you compliments.

Add a modern edge with these glam stilettos. Their golden shine complements the colours in the saree and adds height to both your frame and your fashion game.

Golden lehenga – Dulhan energy activated

Golden lehenga – Dulhan energy activated(Pinterest)

Sara Ali Khan in a golden lehenga is peak shaadi season inspo. With heavy embroidery, structured silhouettes, and that heirloom feel, this outfit was less “party guest” and more “main character.” She looked every bit the Bollywood bride; radiant, regal, and ready to break into a Karan Johar-style group dance. Add gajras, highlighter, and full desi confidence.

This semi-stitched lehenga is dripping in bridal fantasy. With rich sequins and a structured flare, it’s your shortcut to looking like the star of the shaadi, even if you’re just attending.

A golden lehenga needs fuss-free footwear, and these block heels strike the perfect balance. Comfortable for dancing, yet stylish enough to blend with all that bling.

All-white ensemble – Chikankari queen vibes

All-white ensemble – Chikankari queen vibes (Pinterest)

Sara’s love for white is legendary and when it comes to all-white ethnic looks, no one does it better. A chikankari kurta set, silver jhumkas, and a soft, dewy face? It’s minimalism made magnificent. Perfect for temple runs, brunches, or just manifesting your nawabi roots. Pure, poetic, and completely Pinterest-worthy.

This kurta set is all about delicate details and clean lines. With fine thread work and a breezy silhouette, it’s a Sara-style staple you’ll wear on repeat.



Understated and elegant, these beaded mojaris complete the minimalist magic. Pair them with silver jewellery and you're good to glow.

From regal suits to playful sarees, Sara Ali Khan’s ethnic style is a celebration of tradition with a youthful twist. Her looks show you how to do it with grace, colour, and a hint of mischief. So, take notes from this modern-day nawabi princess and turn every mirror into your red carpet!

Sara Ali Khan ethnic looks: Get traditional wear inspo from the Bollywood diva: FAQs How would you describe Sara Ali Khan’s ethnic style? It’s a mix of royal elegance and youthful charm—featuring classic Indian silhouettes with vibrant colours, clean styling, and confident accessorising.

What makes Sara’s golden lehenga look bridal-worthy? It’s the rich embroidery, luxurious fabric, and classic gold tone that give it that dulhan energy. Style with kundan jewellery and a bold eye look.

How to accessorise Sara’s all-white ethnic look? Pair with oxidised silver jewellery, kolhapuris or mojaris, a braided bun or soft waves, and keep the makeup light and glowy.

Can I wear a multicoloured saree like Sara’s for a wedding? Absolutely! A multicoloured saree works well for mehendi, haldi, or sangeet. Style it with bold earrings and soft curls for a festive look.

