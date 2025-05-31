Shop Anushka Sharma’s top 4 ethnic on-screen looks: From Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to Sui Dhaaga!

No one does desi-chic like Anushka Sharma. If she’s planning big fat Indian weddings or sewing dreams into sarees, her ethnic wardrobe is a lesson in effortless glam. From the streets of Delhi in Band Baaja Baaraat to the heart of India in Sui Dhaaga, her outfits are equal parts drama and tradition—just like her characters. Shop Anushka Sharma’s top 4 ethnic on-screen looks: From Rab Ne to Sui Dhaaga!(Pinterest)

And if you’ve ever wanted to feel like you’re starring in your own Bollywood blockbuster, now’s your chance. We’ve recreated four of her most iconic ethnic looks with easy-to-shop pieces.

Band Baaja Baaraat – Shruti’s patiala power look

Band Baaja Baaraat – Shruti’s patiala power look (Pinterest)



Shruti Kakkar knew two things; how to plan weddings and how to slay a Patiala suit. Her bold colours, sequin details, and full-on Delhi attitude made her look unforgettable. Think bright embroidery, chunky earrings, and that confident stride that screams business banegi boss!

Sequins meet street-smart with this Patiala set. The embroidery adds festive flair while the Patiala gives you full-on dhol-ready comfort.

This look is all about desi drama; vibrant motifs, comfy salwar, and a dupatta made for twirls. Shruti would totally approve.



Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi – The sweet Taani vibe

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi – The sweet Taani vibe (Pinterest)

Soft pastels, delicate florals, and innocence wrapped in a dupatta; Anushka as Taani was the girl next door with a heart full of dance and dreams. Her salwar suits were comfy, charming, and timeless; perfect for pujas, college days, or slow dancing to Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai.

This kurta set brings the sweet Taani vibe with a square neckline and soft florals. It's made for moments of calm, chai, and maybe a little love.

If Taani went modern, this would be her pick. Elegant embroidery, muted glam, and a trouser pairing that lets you dance or dream in peace.



Sui Dhaaga – Mamta’s made-in-India saree story

Sui Dhaaga – Mamta’s made-in-India saree story (Pinterest)



In Sui Dhaaga, Anushka’s look was rooted in simplicity and strength. Her cotton sarees were more than clothes; they were canvases of quiet pride. Floral prints, earthy tones, and handloom vibes made every drape feel like a revolution stitched with love.

This one’s for the homemakers, dreamers, and doers. A pure cotton floral saree that looks like it belongs in your mom’s wardrobe and your heart.

Feel the Sui Dhaaga simplicity with this lightweight beauty. Soft prints, breathable fabric, and the kind of elegance that doesn’t need a spotlight.

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola – Desi quirk meets boho cool

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola – Desi quirk meets boho cool (Pinterest)



Bijlee was a rebel in ghaghras. She mixed bold skirts with printed tops and pulled it off like a storm in heels. Her look screamed raula macha do energy with a dash of desi drama. Flared skirts and collar tops never looked this wild and cool.

Big flare, big attitude. This skirt has enough swirl to start a dandiya circle and enough style to own the dance floor. Bijlee-level bold!

Quirky prints meet a breezy Cuban collar. It’s retro, indie, and 100% power-packed when paired with a maxi skirt. Desi doesn’t get cooler than this.

Anushka Sharma’s ethnic looks have always walked the line between tradition and trailblazing. Whether she’s rocking a Patiala in full Delhi swag or weaving hope in a cotton saree, her characters have inspired us to dress desi; with heart, purpose, and a little bit of filmy flare. Now it’s your turn to dress like a star and say, Sui dhaaga se likhi apni kahaani.

Dress Like a Bollywood Queen: Shop Anushka Sharma’s Ethnic Movie Looks: FAQs Can I wear these looks to college or work? Absolutely! The suits and sarees are comfy yet stylish—perfect for everyday ethnic fashion with personality.

Can these looks be styled for festivals? Totally! Add a bindi, festive jewellery, and a confident smile—Bollywood-ready in minutes.

What accessories go with these looks? Think chunky jhumkas, juttis, oxidised bangles, or even sneakers with skirts if you’re channeling Bijlee!

Are cotton sarees easy to manage? Yes, they’re super breathable and easy to drape—ideal for beginners or busy days.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.