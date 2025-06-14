When Akshay Kumar isn’t jumping off cliffs or saving the world on-screen, he’s out there casually redefining athleisure goals. If it’s an early morning flight or a post-gym stroll, India’s fittest superstar makes tracksuits look like tuxedos and that’s no stunt double talking. Shop and recreate Akshay Kumar’s top 4 athleisure outfits that pack a punch! From gym to airport looks(Instagram )

From camo joggers to monochrome co-ords, Akshay’s laidback yet lethal athleisure style proves one thing: comfort can be cool, and sneakers can be sanskaari. Ready to channel some Khiladi-level swagger into your wardrobe? Let’s roll.

Loading Suggestions...

Look 1: The monochrome maverick

Look 1: The monochrome maverick (HT)

Akshay’s all-black airport looks are a lesson in low-effort, high-impact styling. Think jet-black joggers, a fitted tee, black sunglasses, and chunky sneakers. In this look, he’s every bit the undercover agent; mystery meets muscle.

Loading Suggestions...

Simplicity, meet swagger. This all-black cotton tee is soft, sleek, and sharp; just like Akshay’s no-nonsense persona. Perfect for layering or standing solo.

Loading Suggestions...

Made for movement, approved by Khiladis. These joggers bring gym-level comfort to airport style with clean lines and a tapered finish.



Look 2: The camouflage commander

Look 2: The camouflage commander (Instagram)

Nothing says Khiladi mode activated like Akshay in camo joggers and a solid hoodie. Throw in aviators and a rugged beard and you’ve got yourself a walking action sequence. This is the look you wear when you're stepping out for errands but want people to assume you just wrapped up a special ops training session.

Loading Suggestions...

Tough on the outside, cosy on the inside. This hoodie is your go-to for that “mysterious loner with a heart of gold” aesthetic Akshay masters.



Loading Suggestions...

Camo done right! These joggers screamaction-ready while being comfy enough for chai breaks and mid-mission selfies.

Look 3: The hoodie boss

Akshay Kumar at Mumbai's Kalina airport.(HT)

Akshay’s athleisure often includes statement hoodies and utility jackets. He’s the guy who could hop on a bike, a jet, or a jungle trek—all in the same outfit. In this look, function meets fashion. joggers, a technical hoodie, a weather-proof jacket, and his signature no-nonsense backpack.

Loading Suggestions...

This purple hoodie is understated but powerful; much like Akshay’s cool confidence. Great for layering or going solo with joggers and boots.

Loading Suggestions...

Clean, classic, and built for everything from boarding gates to bicep curls. These joggers are a wardrobe staple for any modern Khiladi.

Look 4: The denim-on-denim daredevil

Look 4: The denim-on-denim daredevil (Instagram)

Who else could make double denim look this dangerously cool? Akshay rocks a light-wash denim jacket over a matching pair of relaxed-fit jeans, pairing it with a crisp white tee and sporty sneakers. Add aviators and a stubble-loaded smirk, and you've got Bollywood’s answer to rugged charm. This is not your average dad-jeans situation; this is Khiladi Kumar walking out like the opening credits are rolling. It's casual, classic, and oozes confidence.

Loading Suggestions...

Retro vibes meet modern ruggedness. This denim shirt is all about that Akshay charm; smart, strong, and stylish without trying too hard.

Loading Suggestions...

Bootcut is back; especially when it fits this good. These jeans flex with you, whether you're on a bike chase or brunching in a cafe.

Athleisure might be a trend for some, but for Akshay Kumar, it’s a lifestyle. It’s action-ready, comfort-approved, and always paparazzi-proof. If you’re looking to ace that off-duty Bollywood hero vibe, take notes from the Khiladi himself—where every outfit is a mood, and every step looks like it’s in slow motion with background music.

Similar stories for you:

Sara Ali Khan ethnic wear goals: Stylish Indian wear picks inspired by the diva

Shop Anushka Sharma’s top 4 ethnic on-screen looks: From Rab Ne to Sui Dhaaga!

Top 6 bikinis inspired by Bollywood's hottest swimsuit moments



Shop and recreate Akshay Kumar’s top 4 athleisure outfits that pack a punch! FAQs What defines Akshay Kumar’s athleisure style? Clean cuts, functional pieces, muted tones, and a focus on comfort. He mixes gym-ready pieces with everyday wear effortlessly.

Is athleisure good for daily wear? Totally. Athleisure is all about versatility—it transitions from workout to hangout to airport without missing a beat.

Does Akshay prefer branded athleisure? Yes, he’s often spotted in brands like Adidas, Under Armour, and Asics, but his style is more about fit and function than labels.

Can I recreate these looks on a budget? Absolutely! Look for fitted joggers, plain tees, and solid hoodies. Focus on quality basics and minimalistic sneakers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.