Hopping on the pickleball bandwagon? 8 outfit tips to look stylish on the court

So you’ve heard the buzz, seen social media, and maybe even bought a paddle; welcome to the pickleball party! Whether you're playing for fun or secretly competitive, one thing’s for sure: this fast-growing sport calls for more than just game, it calls for style. Because yes, you’ll sweat, but who says you can’t look cute doing it? Here’s how to dress for pickleball without looking like you borrowed your dad’s tennis shorts from 1998. Hopping on the pickleball bandwagon? Check out 8 tips on how to dress for it(Pexels)

8 style tips to choose the right pickleball outfit:

Go for lightweight, breathable fabrics You’ll be moving a lot, so moisture-wicking activewear is your OG. Think airy tank tops, performance tees, and anything that lets you breathe and bend. Skorts are the new shorts The hybrid of a skirt and shorts? Perfect. Stylish, sporty, and movement-friendly. Plus, built-in shorts mean no mid-match wardrobe malfunctions. Tank tops and racerbacks rule Sleeveless styles give your arms freedom to serve and smash. Bonus: they double up as brunch tops when layered right. Opt for court shoes with grip Pickleball needs lateral movement, so running shoes won’t cut it. Choose court-specific shoes with non-marking soles and ankle support. Hats and visors = instant athleisure points Shield your face from the sun and look like a pro while doing it. Pair with a sleek ponytail or messy bun for full sporty spice effect. Pickleball fashion loves pops of colour Pastels, neons, and retro colour blocks are trending hard. Ditch the all-black gym gear; this sport wants you to stand out. Sunglasses and SPF: don’t skip the essentials Functional AND fabulous. A pair of wrap-around shades gives you the cool factor. And sunscreen? Always. No one likes a sunburnt serve. Layer smart for on and off the court Throw on a zip-up jacket or oversized hoodie for warmups or post-game hangs. It takes you from sporty to street in one zip.

Pickleball might be casual, but your outfit doesn’t have to be. It’s the perfect excuse to bring back sporty chic with a bit of attitude. So get your outfit game on point, tie up those laces, and show up to the court serving looks and forehands.

