Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora: Why Bollywood’s shimmer-on-shimmer trend is the perfect Diwali mood board

Every festive season, Bollywood influences what we watch and also shapes what we wear. This year, the screen and the runway are glistening with one unmissable message: more is more. Sequins over zari, metallic threads layered with mirror-work, glittering dupattas dancing in warm candlelight; shimmer is back, and it’s doubling down. Why Bollywood’s shimmer-on-shimmer trend is the perfect Diwali mood board this festive season(Instagram/Pinterest)

Call it a return to maximalism or simply a collective craving for joy, but “shimmer on shimmer” has emerged as the ultimate Diwali mood board. It’s that sweet spot between nostalgia and newness where old-school craft meets contemporary glam, and every outfit reflects the festival’s light quite literally. Be it Diwali parties or film promotions, the shimmer-on-shimmer look has become the go-to for celebs who want to shine or more like, outshine.

The mood board: How to dress the Bollywood way: Ethnically, elegantly, and extra:



1. The metallic saree renaissance

The saree has always been the showstopper of Indian dressing, but the metallic version gives it an entirely new life. Fluid drapes in gold, bronze, silver, and rose tones move like molten metal under warm lights. Pairing a soft metallic fabric with a lightly embellished blouse creates instant red-carpet-worthy radiance minus the fuss.

1. The metallic saree renaissance(Instagram)

2. Sequins that speak in layers

Sequins have shed their nightclub cliché and stepped into festive couture territory. The modern take on it is textured layering. Such as a fully sequined skirt balanced with a sheer dupatta that has a faint shimmer, or a glimmering blouse offset by matte silk. Mixing scales and finishes of shine adds depth and it’s the difference between elegant glow and OTT glare.

2. Sequins that speak in layers(Instagram)

3. Mirror work, modern mood

Mirror work is having a renaissance but not in its traditional clustered avatar. This season, the shimmer-on-shimmer update features mirror accents strategically placed over metallic bases. Visualise a dull-gold lehenga with mirrored panels, or a silk kurta where small reflective pieces are embroidered like scattered light. It’s artisanal meets futuristic, heritage made high fashion. Perfect for Diwali evenings where every flicker of a diya finds a reflection on you.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra served glam looks at Diwali bash.

4. Banarasi but make it brilliant

If shimmer-on-shimmer had an old soul, it would be Banarasi. The fabric has always been luminous by design, but today’s versions experiment with metallic threadwork, dual-tone zari, and iridescent weaves. Layering Banarasi textures, say, a zari blouse with a brocade dupatta creates richness without overwhelming the eye. It’s a masterclass in festive opulence that still feels rooted and regal.

Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: Kareena Kapoor, Rekha and Urmila pose for the paparazzi.

5. The shimmered dupatta effect

For those who prefer to keep the drama contained, the dupatta is your stage. A sequinned, foil-printed, or mirror-detailed dupatta instantly transforms even a simple kurta or plain silk lehenga. Pairing shimmer with shimmer such as a metallic base outfit and a reflective dupatta adds just enough festive punch without crossing into excess. Drape it wide over your shoulders and let it play with the light like a wearable halo.

5. The shimmered dupatta effect(Pinterest)

Why this trend is made for Diwali:

The shimmer-on-shimmer trend mirrors that exact sentiment. It celebrates the idea of radiance as confidence, dressing like you mean to illuminate a room. It’s Bollywood’s influence distilled into wardrobe form: grand, glowing, and delightfully unapologetic.

Also, shimmer transcends the camera. In natural candlelight or flash photography, it always finds a way to flatter. A little movement, a flicker of flame, and your outfit tells its own cinematic story.

How to keep the balance:

Play with tone, not contrast: Layer similar shades, champagne with gold, pewter with silver for harmony that feels expensive.

Mix textures, not chaos: Matte silks or raw fabrics break the monotony of high-shine surfaces.

Keep one hero piece: If your lehenga is shimmering, let your blouse or jewelry take a supporting role.

Let lighting do the rest: Warm yellow or amber lights flatter shimmer as they make metallic tones look luxurious, not loud.

Shimmer on shimmer is that moment when you walk into a room and every diya, every sparkle, seems to find you. It’s the spirit of Diwali wrapped in fabric, a celebration of brightness, resilience, and beauty. This festive season, embrace the glow and don’t dim it down. The world could use a little more light and maybe a little more shimmer.

Similar stories for you:

Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit reveals the best athleisure wear for Pilates

Here’s why red is the most iconic and irresistible colour of the festive season

8 Autumn fashion trends that are dominating 2025 runways and street style

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.