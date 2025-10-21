Will it rain on Halloween 2025? Weather forecast for Michigan

Parents and kids planning their Halloween night out might want to keep an umbrella close by. According to Detroit Free Press, long-range forecasts suggest parts of Michigan could see rain - and even a touch of snow - during Halloween week. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, in its October 19 outlook, shows above-normal chances of precipitation across much of the state, with northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula most likely to feel it. Halloween 2025 weather: Rain, snow, and mild temps expected across Michigan, forecasters say(Unsplash)

Temperatures are expected to run slightly warmer than usual, which means a mix of soggy rain and chilly air rather than deep freeze.

AccuWeather maps echo that prediction, showing northern towns like Gaylord and Ironwood at risk for light snow showers, while the rest of the state stays damp and breezy with daytime highs from the 40s to 60s.

Trick-or-treat forecast looks mixed across the state

Halloween falls on Friday, October 31, 2025 - the last one on a Friday until 2031 - and Michigan’s weather looks like it’s keeping everyone guessing.

According to the Detroit Free Press, southern Michigan has about a 50% chance of above-average temperatures, while the Upper Peninsula and northern regions are closer to 60%. Both zones face a slightly higher probability of rain than usual.

Forecasts point to wet conditions statewide, with the Lower Peninsula seeing highs in the 50s and 60s before slipping into the 40s overnight. In northern counties, afternoon temps could stay in the 40s and 50s, dipping into the 30s after dark - enough for flurries if the timing’s right.

Cities including Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Benton Harbor, Alpena, and Traverse City could all see on-and-off rain, while Gaylord may catch some snow. The Upper Peninsula will stay cooler, around the 40s by day and 30s by night, with mixed rain and snow in Marquette, Sault Ste. Marie and Ironwood.

When Michigan skies go dark on Halloween

For those timing their candy runs, the Detroit Free Press notes sunset will arrive around 6:26 p.m. in Detroit and 6:36 p.m. in Grand Rapids.

Farther north, expect the sun to dip at 6:32 p.m. in Traverse City, 6:35 p.m. in Marquette, 6:23 p.m. in Alpena, and 6:23 p.m. in Sault Ste. Marie, based on data from The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

In Michigan’s Central Time Zone, Ironwood will see darkness at 5:47 p.m., and Menominee slightly earlier at 5:39 p.m. So by the time most kids hit their stride, it’ll already feel like nightfall.

Halloween 2025 forecast across US

According to Unofficial Network, the Halloween 2025 forecast looks like a mixed bag across the country. Thanks to La Niña, northern states could see chillier weather and a higher chance of rain - maybe even some early snow in spots. Down south, it’s shaping up to be warmer and mostly dry. So outdoor plans should be fine for most people, but it is still smart to keep an eye on local forecasts. A quick check with NOAA or your regional radar before heading out on October 31 could save you from a surprise downpour or a frosty turn.

FAQs

Will it rain on Halloween 2025 in Michigan?

Yes, long-range forecasts from the Detroit Free Press suggest above-normal chances of rain statewide.

Could parts of Michigan see snow?

Northern areas and the Upper Peninsula may get light snow or mixed showers.

How cold will it be on Halloween night?

Temps should drop into the 40s in the Lower Peninsula and 30s farther north.

Is Halloween 2025 on a weekend?

Yes - it lands on a Friday, the last Friday of Halloween until 2031.