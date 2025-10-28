Netflix confirms One Piece: Into the Grand Line release date. Here's when it premieres

Netflix has announced that One Piece: Into the Grand Line, the second season of its hit live-action adaptation, will premiere on March 10, 2026, according to TUDUM by Netflix. The new chapter picks up right where season one left off, sending Monkey D. Luffy and his crew into a wilder, more unpredictable stretch of sea. Netflix reveals One Piece season 2 release date with new islands, enemies and epic quests(Netflix.com)

This time, the crew will travel through places longtime fans know by heart - Loguetown, where pirate king Gold Roger was executed; Reverse Mountain, where rivers flow upward; Whiskey Peak, the pirate-friendly haven; and Little Garden, a land full of prehistoric beasts. Every island brings a fresh test for Luffy and his Straw Hats.

“Everything gets bigger,” co-showrunner and executive producer Joe Tracz told TUDUM. “We are going to see giants and dinosaurs. We end up in the belly of a whale. Basically, our mantra for Season 2 is, ‘scale it all up," they added.

All about One Piece Season 2

One of the most intriguing stops this season will be Drum Island, known for its brutal winters and skilled doctors. “Drum Kingdom is a winter island. It’s our medieval Winterfell-style location, with a haunted castle at the top of a snowy mountain inhabited by someone the villagers say is a witch,” Tracz told Tudum.

Filming took place in Cape Town, South Africa, where summer weather forced the team to improvise. “We brought in piles and piles of fake snow. It tricks your brain. You’d get to set and feel like you should be cold, even though it was summer,” Tracz said.

The show’s creative team says the new season promises “fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet.” The official synopsis teases a journey filled with “bizarre islands, unpredictable dangers, and powerful enemies.”

The promise of the Grand Line comes full circle

Season one ended with Luffy and his crew making a pact around a barrel to chase their dreams. In season two, that vow gets tested. “Every island we visit in the Grand Line challenges one of the Straw Hats in a unique way,” Tracz said.

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s globally adored manga, One Piece follows Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) as they hunt for the legendary treasure left behind by Gold Roger. Produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix in partnership with Shueisha, the series continues to honor the heart of Oda’s story - friendship, adventure, and a little chaos at sea. Season 1 of One Piece is now streaming on Netflix.

FAQs:

When does One Piece Season 2 release on Netflix?

One Piece: Into the Grand Line premieres on March 10, 2026.

Where was One Piece Season 2 filmed?

Filming took place in Cape Town, South Africa, with extensive use of fake snow for winter scenes.

Which new locations appear in One Piece Season 2?

The Straw Hats will visit Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.

What is the main theme of One Piece Season 2?

Season two explores how each crew member’s dream is tested as they enter the dangerous Grand Line.