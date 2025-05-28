Netflix unveils exciting new update for One Piece Season 2 with the return of Straw Hat crew. Watch

Fans are eagerly awaiting for Season 2 of One Piece. A few days before the Tudum event on May 31, the streaming giant has now unveiled a new teaser clip of the live-action anime adaptation. (Also read: Netflix's One Piece Season 2: New cast updates, locations, plot twists, arcs and more discussed) The Straw Hat crew reunited for a minute-long clip ahead of the grand reveal.

One Piece season 2

The minute-long teaser clip sees the Straw Hat crew - Iaki Godoy (Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji) returning for a slumber party. They grab popcorn and get ready for Tudum’s global fan event on May 31. The caption for the post hyped fans as it promised that a ‘treat’ is due in a few days time. “Gather around, Nakama! 🏴‍☠️ The Straw Hats are having a slumber party for something special! The Going Merry’s headed to #TUDUM with a treat you won’t want to miss. See you live on Netflix May 31 at 8pm ET | 5pm PT,” read the caption.

What's more? The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the live-action One Piece series posted a new reminder in the caption, teasing that there are new updates in store. The caption read, “Slumber parties on the Going Merry hit different Straw Hats! Nothing beats Nakama, snacks, and a snail projector full of surprises. #TUDUM is right around the corner... and something sweet along with it.”

Fan reactions

Fans enthusiastically reacted to the update, with many concluding that the release date will be announced in a few days, along with a trailer. “Can't wait to see what surprises await us at TUDUM. The Going Merry's journey continues!” commented a fan. Another said, “I hope we get a release date! Please let it happen!” A comment read, “The Hype Is REALLLLL! I mean we definitely seeing Chopper but I need the release date for season 2!!”

Netflix Tudum 2025 is set to take place on Saturday, May 31. Apart from One Piece, some of the other shows expected to get updates at the TUDUM event are Squid Game, Frankenstein, Outer Banks and more.