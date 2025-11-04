From Kiss to Kantara: Chapter 1, top South Indian films on OTT this week

Some of the best movies from the past years have been made and released by the South Indian film industry. From Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 to Kiss and Blackmail, the cinematic pieces have had exceptional box office runs, with the audience hailing the plot, cast, and performances. The upcoming week is a treat for movie lovers, as a list of films in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages is set to hit OTT platforms. From Kiss to Kantara: Chapter 1- Top 9 South Indian films to stream on OTT platforms this week

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Prime Video)

Rishabh Shetty’s hit film, Kantara: Chapter 1, hit the digital platform on October 31. While the audience enjoyed the movie on the big screens, they can re-watch it in the comfort of their homes.

Kiss (Zee 5)

Fans of romance/fantasy are in for a treat as Kiss is set to be released on OTT on November 7. The film is directed by Satish Krishnan and is based on the themes of incarnation and destiny.

Blackmail (SunNXT)

The G.V. Prakash Kumar starrer was released on the OTT platform on October 30. The movie is set against the genres of crime and thriller, keeping the audience hooked to the screen.

Usurae (Aha)

The film is out on OTT platform to stream. Usurae is a sweet romcom about two people, coming from two different worlds, falling for each other.

Madhuram Jeevamrutha Bindu (Saina Play)

When in the mood for an emotional and poetic story, Madhuram Jeevamrutha Mindu is a great pick. The movie puts together four stories that are based on the bittersweet moments of life.

Dude (Netflix)

A rom-com starring Pradeep Ranganathan is high on emotions, humour, and plot. The movie did exceptionally well at the box office and is set to hit the digital screens on November 14.

Sotta Sotta Naniyuthu (Aha)

The movie, directed by Naveedh S Fareedh, puts forth the social issue of body consciousness wrapped in humour and emotions. While the film feels like a warm hug, it is available to stream on Aha.

Sindhu Bhairavi (ETV Win)

Sindhu Bhairavi is a family drama that revolves around the musicians and their passion for art. However, the members of the family clash when ego comes in between the ambition. The show is available to stream on OTT.

Chiranjeeva (Aha)

The film, directed by Abhinaya Krishna, offers laughs and entertainment to the audience. Set in the genre of action-comedy, the story follows an ambulance driver who receives a strange gift after meeting with an accident.