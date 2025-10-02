Kantara Chapter 1 review and release live updates: Rishab Shetty film out now, first reactions call it blockbuster

Kantara Chapter 1 review and release live updates: Rishab Shetty film is out now.

Kantara Chapter 1 review and release live updates: The prequel to Rishabh Shetty's National Award-winning movie Kantara is out now in theatres. • One of the most-anticipated releases of the year, Kantara Chapter 1 takes the audiences back to the roots of the story as shown in the first film. In a bid to carry the legacy, the makers have also curated an extensive war sequence with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people....Read More

• Written and directed by Shetty, the film has already built a lot of curiosity, with the trailer taking a notch higher.

• Apart from Shetty, Kantara stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles.

• The film will have a worldwide release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.