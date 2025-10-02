Kantara Chapter 1 review and release live updates: Rishab Shetty film out now, first reactions call it blockbuster
Kantara Chapter 1 review and release live updates: The prequel to Rishabh Shetty's National Award-winning movie Kantara is out now in theatres. • One of the most-anticipated releases of the year, Kantara Chapter 1 takes the audiences back to the roots of the story as shown in the first film. In a bid to carry the legacy, the makers have also curated an extensive war sequence with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people....Read More
• Written and directed by Shetty, the film has already built a lot of curiosity, with the trailer taking a notch higher.
• Apart from Shetty, Kantara stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles.
• The film will have a worldwide release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.
‘Kantara 2’ trends on Google
Kantara Chapter 1 is also being called Kantara 2 by several people as well. It is currently trending #3 on Google Trends.
Kantara Chapter 1 is actually a prequel to 2022's National Award-winning hit, Kantara.
Kantara Chapter 1 review live: 'Overhyped'
“Just watched #KantaraChapter1, and it is below average, with poor writing and a confusing plot. Rishab Shetty leans on a single Guliga possession scene that was already shown in Kantara. People on X are hyping it because it is paid. My rating: ⭐⭐½. Overhyped and disappointing.”
Kantara Chapter 1 release live updates: Varun Dhawan on clash with Kantara
Actor Varun Dhawan says the box office clash between his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: Chapter 1 was unavoidable and he is confident that both the films are different and will do "big business". He said they have a lot of love and admiration for south cinema and Hombale films.
"It's in a very healthy, good space... It's South Indian cinema. So, it's our cinema eventually. I’m as proud of that cinema like I’m proud of any film over here. I feel that my country is going to make a film eventually, it's not coming from any other country,” Dhawan added.
Kantara Chapter 1 review: 'Blockbuster'
"Kantara Chapter1 Blockbuster 💥💥
⭐⭐⭐⭐✨ 4.5/5 !!
Especially the 2nd Half — Peak Madness of @shetty_rishab is on another level 🔥🔥 A true peak cinematic experience 👏
This is proof that Kannada filmmakers can deliver world-class cinema. 🎬
Globally, this masterpiece will earn recognition for their craft. 🌍
As a Kannadiga, it’s a proud moment to witness our stories shining at this scale," read another review on Twitter.
Kantara Chapter 1 review: Kantara is a ‘divine ride’
"#KantaraChapter1 [4/5] : 💥 Divine Cinema, Goosebump Experience!
@shetty_rishab owns every frame 🙌🔥
That transformation + climax = THEATRE ERUPTS 🤯
@rukminitweets surprise package 🌸
#AjaneeshLoknath BGM = Soul of Kantara 🎶
This is not just a film, it’s a pure DIVINE RIDE," wrote trade expert Ramesh Bala.
Kantara Chapter 1 review: Twitter flooded with reactions
“KANTARA: CHAPTER 1 - Mind-boggling VFX featuring animals. Might be the best to come out of India so far,” read a review of the movie on Twitter.