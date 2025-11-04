Search
Tue, Nov 04, 2025
A Quiet Place: Day One to release for OTT: When and where to watch?

ByHT Infotainment Desk
Published on: Nov 04, 2025 05:13 pm IST

A Quiet Place: Day One made waves last year as the third film in the franchise. Now, the makers are gearing up for its premiere on Netflix.

Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn-starrer A Quiet Place: Day One will soon be streaming on Netflix. The 2024 film is about an alien invasion. It features Nyong’o as a patient with a terminal illness who is trapped in New York and tries to evade capture by the aliens, who possess advanced hearing abilities.

When and where to watch A Quiet Place: Day One?

The movie will be available for streaming on Netflix from November 14. The film is a prequel to A Quiet Place, which came out in 2018. This series has been a major money spinner for Paramount Studios.

Apart from Netflix, it remains available on a slew of other platforms, such as Prime Video, YouTube TV and Apple TV, from July 30 last year. It debuted on Paramount+ on August 27, 2024, as per Beebom.

What to expect from A Quiet Place: Day One?

The movie was released in the theatres last year on June 28. It is a thrilling ride which follows the lead character as she tries to avoid capture by the invading aliens.

Upon its release, several critics dubbed it a “near-perfect film.” The story starts with Nyong’o, suffering from terminal cancer, going out into New York with other patients, looking to eat some pizza. Things then take a turn for the worse.

On IMDb, the movie has a 6.3/10 rating, suggesting that fans may not be as favourable as the critics towards the movie. However, with an 86 percent approval on Rotten Tomatoes, the film certainly was a force to be reckoned with.

While the film did not receive any major nominations or awards, the overall franchise has minted $900 million worldwide, as per Cinema Express.

Those who look forward to Alien-themed films and enjoyed the other projects in this series can sit back and enjoy A Quiet Place: Day One on Netflix soon.

FAQs:

What is A Quiet Place: Day One?

The film came out last year and is a prequel to the first movie in the series: A Quiet Place.

Who stars in A Quiet Place: Day One?

Lupita Nyong’o plays the lead character and has co-stars like Joseph Quinn.

When will the film be available on Netflix?

It will come out on the streaming service on November 14.

