Full beaver moon 2025: Supermoon date, meaning, visibility and timings for New York, LA, London

The first full moon of November, known as the Beaver Moon, will illuminate the sky next week. According to Sky News, this will be the year's biggest super moon and the second of three consecutive super moons in 2025.

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon is when the full moon occurs at or near the moon’s closest point to Earth, called the perigee. Because the moon’s orbit is oval-shaped, it sometimes appears bigger and brighter than usual.

According to Professor Sara Russell from the Natural History Museum in London, talking to Sky News, this supermoon is going to be the brightest and largest supermoon of 2025. It follows on from the October harvest moon and comes before the cold moon in December.

What does Beaver Moon symbolize?

According to the Royal Greenwich Museum, there are two main theories behind the name. Some say it dates back to Native American traditions, when trappers set beaver traps in November. Others believe it refers to beavers building their dams before winter, symbolizing preparation and hard work.

Spiritually, it’s seen as a moment to build emotional and physical security, release old habits, and strengthen bonds—much like the beaver constructing a safe home before the cold sets in

When to watch the Beaver Moon

The Beaver Supermoon will officially reach its full phase at 1:19 p.m. (GMT) on Wednesday, November 5, says Sky News. Although the full phase happens in the afternoon, it will be best seen after sunset and will remain visible for several nights before and after.

For skywatchers around the world, Forbes has shared local moonrise timings for when it will appear at its best:

• New York: Moonrise at 5:19 p.m. EST, Thursday, November 6

• Los Angeles: Moonrise at 4:57 p.m. PST, Thursday, November 6

• London: Moonrise at 5:06 p.m. GMT, Friday, November 7

How to see it best

Experts recommend heading outdoors just after sunset and looking toward the east, where the moon rises. “You won’t need a telescope, your eyes or binoculars are enough,” said Dr. Noelia Noel, an astrophysicist at the University of Surrey, to Sky News.

For those hoping to capture it, use night mode, turn off the flash, and keep your camera steady; a tripod can help.

If the weather allows, the Beaver Supermoon will shine bright alongside bonfire night celebrations in the UK, offering one of the most stunning lunar views of the year.