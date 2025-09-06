Full moon, corn moon, blood moon: Here's how they differ from each other

If you love staring at the night sky, September’s full moon is one you would not want to miss. This month, the Corn Moon takes the spotlight. In 2025, it will have a rare bonus: a total lunar eclipse that turns it into a blood moon for lucky viewers in parts of the world. Here's everything you need to know about different types of full moons(NASA)

Here are different types of moons and what makes them unique.

Full moon

A full moon happens when the side facing the Earth is completely lit by the Sun. According to NASA Science, the Moon itself is not changing; it is all about angles and where it is relative to Earth and the Sun. Sky watchers, amateur stargazers, and astronomers keep tabs on these changes. Over time, people started giving some moons nicknames based on when they appear or what they look like, such as Corn Moon, Harvest Moon, and more.

The Corn moon

September’s full moon goes by the name Corn Moon. The name comes from the time when corn crops were at their peak in North America. In 2025, it will rise on September 7, reports ELLE. A total lunar eclipse is also likely to happen. The Harvest Moon comes a month later, on October 6. So this year, the Corn Moon gets its own spotlight.

Blood moon

According to NASA Science, on September 7, the Corn Moon will go through a total lunar eclipse in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon. The only light that makes it through is filtered by the Earth’s atmosphere. This phenomenon gives the moon a rusty-red glow, and we call it a blood moon.

Where will the blood moon be visible in September 2025?

As per BBC Sky at Night Magazine, Asia, Africa, and Western Australia will get the full red effect. People in eastern Argentina can catch it at moonrise. While western parts of Alaska may be able to see the blood moon as it sets, the eclipse will not be visible in most of North America.

FAQs

What is a Corn Moon?

A Corn Moon is September’s full moon, named after the traditional corn harvest period in North America.

What makes a Blood Moon?

A Blood Moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse when Earth’s atmosphere scatters blue light, letting red light illuminate the Moon.

When is the Corn Moon in 2025?

The Corn Moon rises on the evening of September 7, 2025.

Is the Harvest Moon the same as the Corn Moon?

Not always. The Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the September equinox; in 2025, it falls on October 6.

Where can I see the Blood Moon eclipse?

Best visibility will be in Europe, parts of Africa, Asia, and western Australia; some locations in Alaska and Argentina may catch partial views.