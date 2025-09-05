Gauley Bhai to Sunflower Tape Machine: Indian artists set to share the stage with Linkin Park at Lollapalooza India 2026

Every year, Lollapalooza India has added to its global presence with a mix of international and Indian artists. The fourth edition of the music festival is set to take place in Mumbai on January 24-25, 2026. International artists like Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, and Khelani, among others, will be performing for the first time in India. Linikn Park and these Indian artists to perform at Lollapalooza India 2026.

Apart from the international artists, Lollapalooza India will also showcase homegrown creativity with independent artists sharing the same stage as the World’s biggest names, thus creating India’s indie revolution. The event will take place at Mumbai’s legendary Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Here are the Indian artistes to look out for at Lollapalooza India 2026-

1. Gini

Hailing from Dehradun, Gini is an emerging indie singer-songwriter known for her personal lyrics, narrative-rich melodies. She started music at the age of 10 and never looked back. A self-taught musician, her debut single Falling Asleep earned her a Best Debut Artist nomination from The Indian Music Diaries and later at 19, she became a Spotify India RADAR artist. With tracks like Sukoon and Naadani, Gini promises a power-packed performance at Lollapalooza India 2026.

2. Zoya

Zoya is a songwriter who blends folk, pop, and North Indian musical traditions. Born in New Delhi and raised in California, she began writing songs at age 12 and later honed her craft at Berklee College of Music. With tracks like One Way and Bad Girls Dream, she is set to present a cinematic performance.

3. Excise Dept

Formed during the 2020 lockdown by Rounak Maiti, Siddhant Vetekar, Andrew Sabu, and Karanjit Singh, Excise Dept began as a playful experiment. They are known for their fusion of hip-hop, folk, and experimental synth-funk, and are set to bring India’s underground pulse to the main stage with tracks like Baaro Mala, Sab Kuch Mil Gaya Mujhe Vol 1 and Pardes.

4. Nate08

With hits like Sunrise Sunfall and Primrose, Nathan Thomas aka Nate08 blends funk grooves with futuristic electronic beats. His tracks like Sunrise Sunfall, Trigger Fool, and Want You, quickly found their way into the playlists of top selectors and are bound to turn the festival into one massive dance floor.

5. Gauley Bhai

Formed in a Bangalore studio jam session in 2017 by friends from Kalimpong and Kerala, the group includes Veecheet Dhakal (vocals & violin), Siddhant Mani Chettri (guitar), Anudwatt Dhakal (bass), and Joe Panicker (drums). They blend together Nepali folk, South Indian Singari rhythms, blues, rock, hip-hop, and West African folk traditions. Gauley Bhai’s Mailey Rani, Nepali Ko Rela and Abhagi, among others, are some of their notable tracks.

6. Rudy Mukta

Bangalore-based singer-songwriter, trained in Carnatic music for over a decade from childhood, she blends classical roots with contemporary influences. With catchy tracks like Morbid Bop and Funny, Rudy Mukta captured the voice of modern youth.

7. Sunflower Tape Machine

Sunflower Tape Machine is carving out a niche in India’s indie landscape with genre-blending sounds. Sunflower Tape Machine will transport fans with songs like Sophomore Sweetheart and Internet Friends. His newest single, PANIC ATTACK!, released on June 21, 2024, is a paradox, “a happy song about a not-so-happy feeling.” The song garnered much attention.

8. Trance Effect

Trance Effect, the spirited indie-pop-rock group, hails from Dimapur, Nagaland. Formed in 2017, the band comprises of Iuli Yeptho (vocals), Sosang Lkr (drums), Tako Chang (guitar), Temsujungba Jamir (guitar), and Imnamaong Imchen (bass).

Creating songs like Stop Pretending, and New Beginning, the group has steadily built a fresh, energetic sound that resonates with India’s Gen-Z. The group will take you on an emotional ride with Tracks like I’m On Your Side and Blue Sweatshirts among others.

9. Rounak Maiti

Rounak Maiti is a Mumbai-born, LA-based indie singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. His debut album is a conceptual folk-country record with themes of identity, space, and un-belonging which he drew from his experience of being “too Indian for Americans, too American for Indians.” With acoustic gems like Self Medicate and Give U Nothin, Rounak created personal, lyrical spaces.

10. Sijya

She began writing songs when she was just 27. In 2021, she released a single titled Have To Make My Bed. This song got a lot of attention. She followed this by releasing her EP, Young Hate and later made her live debut at the Magnetic Fields festival in Rajasthan. Now, Sijya is going to mesmerise everyone with her tracks Do I Know and Another Thing among others at Lollapalooza India 2026.

