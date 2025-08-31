Sona Mohapatra slams X user who called her Lollapalooza India 2026 lineup criticism meaningless: '2 paisa opinion...'

Singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed a section of the people on X (formerly Twitter) after they didn't agree with her criticism of Lollapalooza India 2026 line-up. Taking to the platform, a person said that her tweet was a "meaningless accusation", while another person accused her of pulling down artists. Sona Mohapatra isn't very happy with the Lollapalooza India 2026 lineup.

Sona slammed a person who said that any music festival will always prioritise crowd pullers. An X user said, “The bands that are crowd pullers will always be featured on top. This is Business! That's why they are called the headliners. Meaningless accusation.”

Sona replied, "& it is your worthless, 2 paisa opinion that no Indian acts are ‘crowd pullers’ within India? That’s your low self-esteem speaking sadly. All the music festivals abroad honour their own homegrown acts & thereby build their brands upwards. We never will, thanks to attitudes like u."

Sona also criticised when an X user slammed her for pulling down other artists. A part of a tweet read, "Instead of tearing down global lineup, let's push for more desi representation on the same stage. Because the world deserves to hear our music, too. Artists should stand up for artists, not put them down."

She replied, "Low self-esteem? Blinders? This fellow doesn’t see me speaking up for my own desi artist brethren as a worthy stand. More worried about goddess knows..acts who have enough & more headlining stages in their own western lands, no one there is shedding tears or missing Indian artists."

She also lashed out at a person who asked if she was complaining about respecting quality. "Wait a minute. Are we now complaining about respecting quality? And that too just because they're not Indian? A lot of Indian bands look up to LP because of how amazing they are, not because they're 'goras. What sort of mentality are we even trying to breed? This is just sad," a tweet read.

The singer replied, "Your inherent western subservience is the only sad thing here. You have zero qualms in declaring their ‘superior quality’ ? Of course, they count on selling their wares to you wannabes."

What Sona said earlier about Lollapalooza India

On Friday, Lollapalooza India unveiled its 2026 line-up list, which featured Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, YUNGBLUD, Kehlani, Fujii Kaze, Knock2, Sammy Virji, and LANY as the top artists. Indian artists Bloodywood, Prithvi Presents and Baalti featured after these artists in the lineup.

Reacting to it, Sona had tweeted, "Can you imagine a Music Festival happening in the USA or any other country with desi bands / artist lineup & any goras or any others apart from diaspora showing up if at all they do? I call this the new Cultural Colonialism & like the past , our own are the first to bow down (I love you emoji)."

Indian artists at Lollapalooza India 2026

India's metal powerhouse, Bloodywood, will return to the stage with their globally acclaimed blend of folk and metal. OAFF-Savera, the pair behind Doobey, will also mesmerise the audience with their performance. Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family's Hindi rock poetics, tabla maestro and Asian avant-garde pioneer Karsh Kale are set to perform at Lollapalooza 2026.

About Lollapalooza India

Lollapalooza India is also expected to become the launchpad for the next wave of India's indie music discoveries, ready to rise and redefine the scene, with Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine and Trance Effect.