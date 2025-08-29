Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Sona Mohapatra questions lineup of Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘Our own are the first to bow down’

ByAnanya Das
Updated on: Aug 29, 2025 06:01 pm IST

Sona Mohapatra isn't happy with the lineup of Lollapalooza India 2026. Here's what she has to say.

Hours after multi-genre music festival, Lollapalooza India, unveiled its 2026 line-up, singer Sona Mohapatra questioned it. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Sona Mohapatra shared the list, which featured Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, YUNGBLUD, Kehlani, Fujii Kaze, Knock2, Sammy Virji, and LANY as the top artists. Indian artists Bloodywood, Prithvi Presents and Baalti featured after these artists in the lineup.

Sona Mohapatra questions Lollapalooza India 2026 lineup

Sharing the list, Sona wrote, "Can you imagine a Music Festival happening in the USA or any other country with desi bands / artist lineup & any goras or any others apart from diaspora showing up if at all they do? I call this the new Cultural Colonialism & like the past , our own are the first to bow down (I love you emoji)."

Indian artists at Lollapalooza India 2026

India's metal powerhouse, Bloodywood, will return to the stage with their globally acclaimed blend of folk and metal that has redefined the genre, standing tall as a true export of Indian music. India's indie vanguard takes charge, too. OAFF-Savera, the pair behind Doobey, will also mesmerise the audience with their performance.

From Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family's Hindi rock poetics, to tabla maestro and Asian avant-garde pioneer Karsh Kale, known for fusing traditional Indian classical music with electronica, rock and other contemporary genres, are set to perform in Lollapalooza 2026.

About Lollapalooza India

Lollapalooza India is also expected to become the launchpad for the next wave of India's indie music discoveries, ready to rise and redefine the scene, with Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine and Trance Effect.

Lollapalooza India is returning for its fourth edition. BookMyShow Live spearheads Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition. Tickets for the festival are available on lollaindia.com.

