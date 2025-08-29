Lollapalooza India 2026 line-up: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, Karsh Kale to headline music festival in Mumbai

Lollapalooza India 2026 line-up: After months of speculations and hints, it is finally official that American metal band Linkin Park will be making their debut in India with the two-day music festival Lollapalooza India 2026 in Mumbai Lollapalooza India 2026 will mark Linkin Park’s first gig in the county.

Lollapalooza India 2026 line-up announced

On Friday, the whole line-up for Lollapalooza India 2026 was announced, and it came with a blend of edgy Alt Rock, smooth R&B to bass-heavy EDM, Hip-Hop, and J-Pop.

Along with Linkin Park, American rapper and singer Playboi Carti will be headlining the fourth edition of the festival in India. The music festival will be held in Mumbai on January 24 and 25, with diverse music coming to life through four stages.

After around three decades, Linkin Park, known for classics such as One Step Closer, Numb, Crawling, and In the End, will be coming to India for their first gig as part of the festival.

Other performers include YUNGBLUD, known for anthems such as Parents and Fleabag, and Grammy-nominated Kehlani. Meanwhile, EDM star Knock2 will also perform at the festival. The headliners also include LANY, Calum Scott, Sammy Virji, Fujii Kaze, and rock band Mother Mother.

Indian artists to perform at the fest

When it comes to artists from India, there is a lot in store. Metal band Bloodywood will be returning to the Lolla stage with their blend of folk and metal, Prithvi Presents adding some traditional twist to the fest, and Baalti are some of the acts scheduled.

Ankur Tewari, The Ghalat Family, Karsh Kale, OAFF-Savera and rising homegrown stars MXRCI will also perform.

Lollapalooza India will also feature upcoming indie music discoveries, from Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine to Trance Effect.

More about the festival

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, is spearheading Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents. The tickets are live now. The previous editions of the multi-genre music festival saw performances by Shawn Mendes, Green Day, Jonas Brothers, Imagine Dragons and Hanumankind. The first edition of the festival in India was held in 2023.