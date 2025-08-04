TWICE's mics cut off at Lollapalooza 2025 after they refuse to leave the stage; fans hail their ‘crazy performance’

K-pop sensation TWICE set social media abuzz with their electrifying performance at the popular music festival Lollapalooza 2025 in Chicago. However, the organisers turned off the group’s microphones after they exceeded their allotted time. Despite fans cheering for an encore, the group was forced to leave the stage. TWICE serenaded the audience with their Lollapalooza performance.

TWICE's Lollapalooza 2025 performance

During their performance, which lasted roughly an hour and thirty minutes, TWICE delivered their iconic hits back-to-back, impressing the audience with their vocals and energy. The group performed a powerful 21-song setlist, serenading fans with their voices. At the end of their set, they stayed on stage to interact with the crowd, who couldn’t stop cheering.

As the audience chanted for more encores, a member of TWICE was heard asking, “You guys want some more?” — hinting that they were ready to perform again. However, shortly after, the members began quietly exiting the stage, waving to the cameras in farewell.

Just before the end, one member spoke briefly into the microphone before it was abruptly cut off. Moments earlier, they had been seen listening intently to their in-ear monitors, a sign that their time on stage had officially ended — even though they appeared eager to stay longer.

Their performance has since become the talk of the town. One user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip and wrote, “If your faves can’t perform 21 songs back-to-back with full choreography and still sound fresh, don’t even mention them next to TWICE.” Another tweeted, “The staff had to cut off their mics and the girls were disappointed 😭 One thing about TWICE is that they LOVE performing.”

A fan added, “I'm confused why Lollapalooza cut off TWICE's mic when they're headliners. Nobody is performing after them anyway. Even Olivia went 15 min over her scheduled time...” Another tweet read, “The way the crowd demanded one more song. TWICE, you have set the standards high.”

About TWICE

The all-girl K-pop group, formed by JYP Entertainment via the 2015 survival show Sixteen, debuted on 20 October 2015 with the EP The Story Begins and lead single Like Ooh‑Ahh. The group consists of nine members — Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — each known for her distinct talent in vocals or rap.