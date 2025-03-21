Lollapalooza 2025 four-day passes sell out in hours: What’s next for fans

Lollapalooza fans wasted no time securing their tickets, as the highly anticipated four-day passes for this year’s festival have already sold out. With the festival just around the corner, organisers announced the official dates earlier this month through a social media video, confirming that Lollapalooza will take place from July 31 to August 3. One- and two-day tickets for Lollapalooza 2025 are now available after four-day passes sell out quickly.(@lollapalooza/X)

Also Read: Selena Gomez reveals her ‘mortified’ moment at Taylor Swift's party with Benny Blanco

Lollapalooza 2025 tickets sold out in hours

The highly anticipated four-day tickets for Lollapalooza sold out in less than an hour after the pre-sale began on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT. During the exclusive one-hour window, fans had the chance to purchase the lowest-price tickets, and demand was so high that they quickly disappeared, as reported by ABC7.

However, there is still hope for those who missed out, as one- and two-day tickets are now available for purchase. Fans eager to attend the iconic festival can head to lollapalooza.com to secure their spot for a single day or two, though these tickets are expected to sell quickly as well.

For those who may miss out on getting a ticket in any round, there is hope that the streamlined online access may return, allowing fans to still enjoy the iconic performances and festival vibes from afar. Last year, Lollapalooza fans who couldn't secure a physical ticket were able to experience the festival from the comfort of their homes, as Hulu streamed the Chicago concerts through its official live stream, as reported by USA Today.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian ‘appalled’ by Kanye West's social media rant against Jay-Z and Beyonce's kids

Lollapalooza day by day line up

Lollapalooza has unveiled its exciting day-by-day lineup, showcasing a diverse array of artists from various music genres. On Thursday, Tyler, The Creator and Luke Combs will headline the festival, with additional performances by Gracie Abrams, Dom Dolla, and Cage The Elephant. Friday’s lineup features Olivia Rodrigo and Korn as headliners, along with The Bleachers, T-Pain, and Foster The People.

Saturday will see Rufus Du Sol and Twice take the stage, along with performances from Doechii and Two Friends, representing electronic, pop, and hip-hop influences. The festival will close on Sunday with performances by Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky, wrapping up the event with a mix of pop, indie, and hip-hop sounds for an unforgettable final day.