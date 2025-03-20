Kim Kardashian ‘appalled’ by Kanye West's social media rant against Jay-Z and Beyonce's kids

Kim Kardashian is done trying to reason with Kanye West. His latest round of social media rants was the last straw for the SKIMS founder. Earlier this week, the 24-time Grammy winner attacked Beyonce and Jay-Z's kids on X. While this is not the first time that Ye has made offensive posts, his ex-wife feels that “kids are off limits,” an insider told Page Six. Kim Kardashian was 'appalled' by Kanye West's unprovoked social media attack against Beyonce and Jay-Z's kids

Kim Kardashian done ‘trying to be reasonable’ with ex-husband, Kanye West amid growing feud

The Kardashians star was shocked that West “would use that kind of language about anybody, let alone when it comes to children,” the insider told the outlet, adding, “Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication.”

The controversial rapper questioned Beyonce and Jay-Z's 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir's mental capacity in his social media tirade. He also claimed that the Single Ladies hitmaker used IVF to conceive them.

In a bizarre move, he deleted the crude remarks, saying that he was removing them not because he was a “good person” but because someone from his team allegedly asked him to. But he reshared the deleted posts early Wednesday morning.

The 44-year-old reality star found West's posts “shocking and offensive,” according to the Page Six insider, who further revealed that Kim feels “no matter what feud Kanye has going on with Jay and Beyoncé, kids are off limits.”

Despite his recurring social media rant, Kim “has been texting Kanye up until this point but Kim thinks it’s best for now to only communicate through mediators,” the source said, adding that her family is “concerned for her because they feel like Kanye is a negative influence on their lives.”