Justin Baldoni's lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds' motion to dismiss $400M lawsuit: ‘We will not stop until…’

Justin Baldoni's legal team has blasted Ryan Reynolds for seeking the dismissal of the $400 million defamation lawsuit filed by the It Ends With Us director. In a statement obtained by People on Wednesday, the Jane the Virgin star's lawyer accused the Deadpool actor of trying to "run from the flames."

Justin Baldoni's lawyer rips Ryan Reynolds for filing a motion to dismiss defamation lawsuit against him and Blake Lively

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, argued that Reynolds is “arrogantly asking to be dismissed from the case despite his publicly documented involvement extending far beyond just being a ‘supportive spouse.’”

“Mr. Reynolds was a key player in the scheme,” Freedman went on, claiming that that the Free Guy star's “fingerprints have been all over this smear campaign against Justin and the Wayfarer team since day one.”

The 41-year-old actor's lawyer went on to say, “Mr. Reynolds now attempts to reduce plainly cognizable claims to 'hurt feelings,' sending a clear message that bullying is acceptable.”

“After lighting a match, Mr. Reynolds now seeks to run from the flames. It won’t work. The Wayfarer Parties’ claims against him are real, and they are serious,” Freedman continued before warning that his team will “not stop” until justice is served.

“Mr. Reynolds can appear on as many sketch shows as he wants and feebly try to make light of his current situation, but we will not stop until he is held accountable for his actions,” Baldoni's lawyer added.

Freedman's statement came after Reynolds filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Baldoni against him and Blake Lively. In Tuesday's filing, the Red Notice actor claimed that the It Ends With Us star based his lawsuit on “hurt feelings.”