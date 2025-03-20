Kanye West calls Kim Kardashian a 'sex trafficker' in explosive social media rant

On social media, Kanye West has once again made headlines, this time with a fiery rant against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The 47-year-old rapper fueled an escalating feud recently reaching new heights when he included their daughter, North, in a song with Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Kanye West lashes out at Kim Kardashian on social media in the latest rant.(Reuters)

West aims at Kim Kardashian again

In his latest public rant on X, the rapper did not mince his words while complaining about Kim. On the social media platform, he wrote, “KIM KARDASHIAN IS A SEX TRAFFICKER. I DONT LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS.”

He added, “ITS F**K ALL YOU N****S. MY SOUL IS BLACK. AND WATCH YALL DONT BELIVE ME AND JUST SAY IM CRAZY.”

His rant comes just days after called the billionaire and her family “controlling” and claimed that she did not let teh rapper meet his kids. He wrote, “I HAVENT SEEN SAINT IN 6 WEEKS.” In another tweet he wrote that he was just wanted to “protect” his children.

West wrote, “ITS TIME NOW THEY REALLY HAVE TO KILL ME AS A FATHER I WILL NO LONGER DISTRACT MYSELF FROM MY RESPONSIBILITY TO TRULY AND ACTUALLY PROTECT MY ACTUAL CHILDREN." He then went ahead to reveal that he is planning to reveal full custody of his children, as reported by The Mirror US.

Kim cut West’s meet-with-children short

According to TMZ, the Keep Up With The Kardashians star does not want her kids “associating with the Tates or Diddy”. Sources alleged that West’s meeting with the children was cut short by Kim after she was informed that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were also heading for the same location, as reported by The Mirror US.

Andrew Tate, infamous for his controversial and misogynistic views, made headlines last month after arriving in Florida with his brother Tristan, following their departure from Romania. The brothers had been arrested near Bucharest in December 2022 on serious charges, including human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. They have insisted on their innocence despite the charges.